Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Tech Partnership for Biosimilars with Sandoz

Just - Evotec Biologics expands partnership with Sandoz for development and commercial manufacturing of biosimilars

Additional biosimilars potentially to be added to Sandoz development pipeline

Further guarantees for Sandoz long-term commercial supply security

HAMBURG, GERMANY and SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT)(NASDAQ:EVO) (MDAX/TecDAX , ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its biologics segment, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., has expanded its strategic partnership with Sandoz. Just - Evotec Biologics will receive appropriate remuneration following early scientific validation, with further funding tied to achieving development milestones from 2025.

This expanded partnership solidifies Just - Evotec Biologics’ commitment to providing long-term commercial supply of biosimilars to Sandoz from its newly built J.POD® biologics manufacturing facility at Evotec’s Campus Curie in Toulouse, France. Sandoz secures further guarantees relating to long-term supply for patients with a reservation of significant commercial manufacturing capacity.

Since May 2023, Just - Evotec Biologics and Sandoz have been engaged in a multi-year technology partnership aimed at the rapid development and manufacturing of biosimilars. Leveraging its data-driven, fully integrated design capability and continuous manufacturing technology platform (J.DESIGN), Just - Evotec Biologics aims to deliver the highest product quality and cost efficiency to its partners. This collaboration aligns with Evotec’s mission to improve access to medicines for patients across the globe.

Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Sandoz, building on the successes we’ve achieved since the initial launch. Introducing additional molecules has the potential to enhance access for millions of patients, while commercial manufacturing from Toulouse will ensure the long-term supply of Sandoz’ biosimilar portfolio. This commercial supply aspect also validates our strategy to establish our second J.POD® in Toulouse.”

About Sandoz

Sandoz (SDZ; SDZNY) is the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. 20,000 people of more than 100 nationalities work together to ensure 800 million patient treatments are provided annually by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger total social impact. Its leading portfolio of 1,500 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to the year 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world’s first oral penicillin in 1951, and the first biosimilar in 2006. In 2023, Sandoz achieved sales of USD 9.6 billion.

About Just - Evotec Biologics

Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a first-to-industry biologics platform company that leverages AI/ML technologies and world-leading molecular design, cell line development, process intensification and continuous manufacturing strategies to advance biotherapeutics from discovery through clinical stages to commercial launch. The Just - Evotec Biologics team combines deep industry experience in the fields of data, protein, process, and manufacturing sciences including automation with highly integrated and flexible capabilities to break through the scientific and economic barriers associated with the development of protein therapeutics. Our focus is to accelerate and expand access to biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation for our proprietary projects and on behalf of our partners. Learn more at www.just-evotecbiologics.com.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s sites in Europe and the USA offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

