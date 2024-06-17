Just - Evotec Biologics

SUBSCRIBE
Business
Evotec Up for Potential $4B More in Lucrative BMS Partnership
Bristol Myers Squibb is expanding its strategic collaboration with German partner Evotec for eight more years to discover and develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.
March 28, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
male hands with wrist watch is considered American dollars. Hands holding dollar cash. 1000 dollars in 100 bills in a man's hand close-up on a dark background. hundred
Business
Money on the Move: Marinus, Evotec, Ventyx and more (Updated)
This week’s money flowed into various therapeutic areas like cancer and inflammatory disorders, while government and philanthropic grants fund the fight against infectious diseases.
September 21, 2022
6 min read
Tristan Manalac
Continuous Glucose Monitor Blood Sugar Test Smart Phone App
Business
Evotec, Sernova Striving for Functional Diabetes Cure
Evotec and Sernova partnered to develop an implantable induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based beta cell replacement therapy that can be used to treat both type 1 and 2 diabetes patients.
May 17, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Deals
Evotec completes acquisition of Just Biotherapeutics
Evotec SE announced that the strategic transaction to acquire Just Biotherapeutics, signed on 20 May 2019, has been completed.
July 3, 2019
5 min read
Deals
Evotec Diversifies into Biologics with $90 Million Acquisition of Just Biotherapeutics
The deal will grow Evotec’s business into a comprehensive offering including biologics in therapeutic areas such as oncology, CNS, pain, inflammation, metabolics and infectious diseases.
May 22, 2019
2 min read
Alex Keown
Deals
Evotec jump-starts biologics with acquisition of Just Biotherapeutics
Evotec SE announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Evotec will acquire Just Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Just.Bio”), for up to $ 90 m including potential performance-based earn-out components expected within the next three years.
May 21, 2019
7 min read
Deals
Evotec SE to acquire Just Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Evotec SE announced today the signing of a definitive agreement under which Evotec will acquire Just Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Just.Bio”) based in Seattle, WA, USA for up to US$ 90 m (approx. EUR 81 m; EUR/$ fx rate of 1.117) including potential performance-based earn-out components expected within the next three years.
May 21, 2019
1 min read
Press Releases
Evotec Announces Progress in Strategic Neuroscience Partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb
August 8, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
Evotec and Pfizer Collaborate to Advance Drug Discovery in France
July 10, 2024
4 min read
Business
Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Tech Partnership for Biosimilars with Sandoz
July 9, 2024
5 min read
Business
Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital and Inserm Transfert Enter Collaboration to Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets in Obesity and Metabolic Diseases
May 30, 2024
11 min read
Business
Evotec and CHDI Foundation Extend Strategic Drug Discovery Collaboration in Huntington’s Disease
May 28, 2024
5 min read
Business
Evotec Reports Q1 2024 Results and Provides Corporate Update
May 22, 2024
14 min read
Business
Evotec SE to Announce Results for First Quarter 2024 on 22 May 2024
May 15, 2024
3 min read
Business
Bayer and Evotec Collaborate to Advance Precision Cardiology - April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
5 min read
BioForest
Evotec Presents Fiscal Year 2023 Results and Announces Priority Reset to Focus on Profitable Growth
April 24, 2024
14 min read
Business
Evotec SE appoints Dr Christian Wojczewski as Chief Executive Officer
April 23, 2024
6 min read
