Just - Evotec Biologics
NEWS
Bristol Myers Squibb is expanding its strategic collaboration with German partner Evotec for eight more years to discover and develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.
This week’s money flowed into various therapeutic areas like cancer and inflammatory disorders, while government and philanthropic grants fund the fight against infectious diseases.
Evotec and Sernova partnered to develop an implantable induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based beta cell replacement therapy that can be used to treat both type 1 and 2 diabetes patients.
Evotec SE announced that the strategic transaction to acquire Just Biotherapeutics, signed on 20 May 2019, has been completed.
The deal will grow Evotec’s business into a comprehensive offering including biologics in therapeutic areas such as oncology, CNS, pain, inflammation, metabolics and infectious diseases.
Evotec SE announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Evotec will acquire Just Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Just.Bio”), for up to $ 90 m including potential performance-based earn-out components expected within the next three years.
Evotec SE announced today the signing of a definitive agreement under which Evotec will acquire Just Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Just.Bio”) based in Seattle, WA, USA for up to US$ 90 m (approx. EUR 81 m; EUR/$ fx rate of 1.117) including potential performance-based earn-out components expected within the next three years.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS