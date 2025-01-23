8 Companies Hiring in New Jersey

Looking for a biopharma job in New Jersey? Check out the BioSpace list of eight companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
As part of the Pharm Country hotbed, New Jersey has attracted a host of biopharma companies, including Daiichi Sankyo and Novo Nordisk. It’s therefore a hotspot for life sciences professionals looking for their next opportunity. If that’s you, you’ll find hundreds of job postings live for New Jersey on the BioSpace website—and those jobs live have increased since the start of January.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech company in New Jersey, check out the open positions at these eight companies.
- AbbVie has about two dozen positions available, mostly in Branchburg and Florham Park. Jobs include director of data management operations (solid tumor or hematology) and associate director of clinical development.
- Daiichi Sankyo has several dozen openings—some remote and the rest in Basking Ridge, home to the company’s U.S. headquarters. Positions include director of U.S. regulatory affairs strategy and senior study associate. Internships are also available.
- Eisai has several positions available—one remote and the rest in Nutley, where the company’s U.S. headquarters is based. Jobs include associate director of pharmacometrics, translational science and executive director of global regulatory affairs-neurology.
- GenScript has nearly two dozen openings, with about half of those in Piscataway, where the company is headquartered. The remaining positions are in Pennington. Jobs include QC associate scientist and RNA project manager.
- Insmed has over three dozen positions available in Bridgewater, where the company is based. Open roles include QA product complaint specialist and senior scientist, research. Internships are also available.
- Moderna has about a dozen openings—one remote and the rest in Princeton. Positions include senior manager of contracting operations and senior specialist, kitting operations.
- Novo Nordisk has a few dozen open roles, with the vast majority located in Plainsboro, home to the company’s U.S. headquarters. Jobs include senior manager of health economics outcomes research modeling and international medical director. Internships are also available.
- Regeneron has over two dozen openings—some remote and the rest in Basking Ridge. Positions include senior director of global procurement clinical laboratories and senior manager clinical study lead.
Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.