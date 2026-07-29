7 companies hiring in New York now

Looking for a biopharma job in New York? Check out the BioSpace list of seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Biopharma opportunities in New York may be on the rise, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live on the BioSpace website for that area of the Pharm Country hotbed jumped 34% from July 1, 2025, to July 28, 2026. While they trended down for the past two months, June and July postings still represent an improvement over this time last year.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New York, check out the open roles at these seven companies.
- Regeneron has around 275 positions available. Jobs include quality compliance specialist (change control) in Rensselaer; physician scientist, cardiometabolic genetics, in Tarrytown; and staff process specialist-manufacturing in East Greenbush.
- Amgen has several openings. Roles include specialty representative/senior specialty representative-respiratory biologic, which will cover the Poughkeepsie territory and be based in New York City; field reimbursement manager-Long Island, which will cover the Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island territory and be based in New York City; and specialty account manager-TEPEZZA (endocrinology), which will cover the Brooklyn and Staten Island territory and be based in Brooklyn.
- Recursion has multiple positions available in New York City. Jobs include executive director, asset project leadership; director, regulatory affairs; and director, CMC regulatory affairs.
- Sanofi has several openings. Roles include senior maintenance technician in Pearl River, production operator in Pearl River and director, HCP marketing-dermatology in Sleepy Hollow.
- Novo Nordisk has multiple positions available. Jobs include regional account manager in New York City; pharma field sales-cardiometabolic care specialist I-P in Middletown; and pharma field sales-cardiometabolic care specialist I-P in Elmira.
- Lundbeck is hiring a psychiatry regional business director, which will cover the Northeast territory and be based in New York City; multispecialty account manager, which will cover the Queens territory and be based in Queens; and neuroscience area sales manager, which will cover the tristate area and be based in Manhattan.
- Protara Therapeutics is looking to fill three roles in New York City. It’s hiring a manager, financial planning and analysis; executive director/vice president of market access-trade, GPOs and patient services; and director, global regulatory affairs.