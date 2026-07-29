SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Capricor and Replimune prep for FDA adcomms, Q2 earnings roll on, Sarepta’s new leader, more

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Annalee Armstrong

The FDA published briefing documents ahead of advisory committee meetings for therapies from Capricor Therapeutics and Replimune indicate an uphill battle for the biotechs; GSK and AstraZeneca outline ambitious plans in second quarter presentations; Sarepta taps Michael Severino as its new CEO; and Amgen launches its official defense of Tavneos.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Products

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

> Watch on YouTube

It’s all about advisory committee meetings and Q2 earnings this week in biopharma.

The FDA published briefing documents regarding upcoming advisory committee meetings for Capricor Therapeutics’ Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapy and Replimune’s advanced melanoma drug—and it appears that approvals are far from certain for both. The FDA disagrees with Capricor’s claim that its cell therapy met the primary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial, while the agency continues to have major qualms with Replimune’s use of a single-arm study to support its candidate.

More generally, some regulatory experts are surprised that the FDA has resumed adcomms—which were largely paused under former Commissioner Marty Makary—while the agency is still staffing back up, while others have questioned the rationale behind the meetings.

Meanwhile, second quarter earnings continue to roll in. GSK’s stock popped Tuesday as the U.K.-based company unveiled a $2.5 billion cost-cutting plan. And on Monday, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the company is “very much on track” to hit its $80 billion by 2030 revenue target despite the recent Phase 3 failure of Wainua in ATTR-CM. Still to report this week are Sanofi, BMS, Moderna and more. And while the focus usually lands on the Big Pharmas, several plucky biotechs are also beginning to report—with some potentially with big launches ahead.

Also on the business front, Sarepta has a new leader. Michael Severino, who most recently served as CEO of Flagship Pioneering’s gene writing biotech Tessera, took the reins of the muscular dystrophy-focused company on Tuesday. Severino has a tough job ahead of him as Sarepta tries to secure full FDA approval for its exon skippers Amondys 45 and Vyondys 53 after both failed their confirmatory trials.

Finally, Amgen has launched its official defense of Tavneos, the rare disease drug the FDA has recommended for withdrawal.

Podcasts The Weekly Regulatory FDA Cancer Duchenne muscular dystrophy Rare diseases
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Capricor Therapeutics Amgen
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Winding road leads to the light of the lighthouse. Stock vector illustration
Rare diseases
Oak Hill takes SPAC track to Nasdaq with Roche asset in tow
July 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Laptop with envelope and document with exclamation mark on screen. Receive notification, alert message, warning, get e-mail, email, spam concepts. Flat design vector illustration
FDA
UPDATE: FDA disputes Capricor’s claims of Phase 3 success for DMD cell therapy
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
3D Paper Cut Pair of Lung dotted with yellow tumor bacteria infection spread across on a blue background with no text. Yellow dots as virus infection in the lungs. Vector Illustration.
Business
Gossamer regains rights to lung disease asset from Chiesi after Phase 3 fail
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Easy Way or Shortcut to Business Success. Businessman on the Straight and Complicated Path. vector
C-suite
Sarepta names former AbbVie R&D exec Michael Severino as next CEO
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong