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7 companies hiring in Boston

June 18, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Chantal Dresner
Boston, Massachusetts, skyline over Quincy Market

Boston, Massachusetts, USA skyline over Quincy Market.

iStock, Sean Pavone

Looking for a job in Boston? Here’s a list of 7 companies on BioSpace currently hiring biopharma roles in Boston–plus a few more hiring in Waltham and Weston.

Boston remains a core powerhouse of biopharma activity in the U.S. and competition for positions there remains high, with job application rates hitting a thirteen-month high in April 2026.

There are plenty of companies of all sizes hiring in the city, despite pressure on many organizations to operate lean in a cash restricted environment.

1. Syner-G: Syner-G has several live roles in Boston, including project manager, validation engineer and vice president, regulatory partnerships. They also have engineering opportunities in nearby Bedford.

2. Apogee Therapeutics: Apogee is seeking an associate director, inflammation biology. They also have dozens of additional roles listed as remote.

3. Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly has 20 roles live across several departments.

4. Takeda: Takeda has more than 300 jobs live across multiple departments in Boston as well as Cambridge, plus remote opportunities.

5. Sanofi: Sanofi has more than 80 jobs live in Cambridge including head of toxicology innovation and global project head, solid tumor ADCs.

6. Formation Bio: Formation Bio is looking for a director, business development – search & evaluation. They also have roles open in New York.

7. Intellia Therapeutics: Intellia has 50 roles live including associate director data architect and vice president, gene editing core.

Honorable mentions

Manus Bio: Manus is looking to add to their team in Waltham–just outside of Boston–including a scientist – screening & analytical chemistry and a research associate.

Visterra: Visterra, also in Waltham, has four scientist roles live.

Dyne Therapeutics: Dyne has dozens of roles including scientist, associate director and director roles across several departments.

ModeX Therapeutics: ModeX Therapeutics has four roles live, including three associate director jobs and a global program lead, immune-oncology and immunology in Weston.

CSL: CSL is hiring over a dozen roles across several departments.

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Syner-G Apogee Therapeutics Eli Lilly and Company Takeda Sanofi Intellia Therapeutics Visterra, Inc. Dyne Therapeutics Modex Therapeutics CSL
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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