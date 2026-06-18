7 companies hiring in Boston

Boston remains a core powerhouse of biopharma activity in the U.S. and competition for positions there remains high, with job application rates hitting a thirteen-month high in April 2026.

There are plenty of companies of all sizes hiring in the city, despite pressure on many organizations to operate lean in a cash restricted environment.

1. Syner-G: Syner-G has several live roles in Boston, including project manager, validation engineer and vice president, regulatory partnerships. They also have engineering opportunities in nearby Bedford.

2. Apogee Therapeutics: Apogee is seeking an associate director, inflammation biology. They also have dozens of additional roles listed as remote.

3. Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly has 20 roles live across several departments.

4. Takeda: Takeda has more than 300 jobs live across multiple departments in Boston as well as Cambridge, plus remote opportunities.

5. Sanofi: Sanofi has more than 80 jobs live in Cambridge including head of toxicology innovation and global project head, solid tumor ADCs.

6. Formation Bio: Formation Bio is looking for a director, business development – search & evaluation. They also have roles open in New York.

7. Intellia Therapeutics: Intellia has 50 roles live including associate director data architect and vice president, gene editing core.

Honorable mentions

Manus Bio: Manus is looking to add to their team in Waltham–just outside of Boston–including a scientist – screening & analytical chemistry and a research associate.

Visterra: Visterra, also in Waltham, has four scientist roles live.

Dyne Therapeutics: Dyne has dozens of roles including scientist, associate director and director roles across several departments.

ModeX Therapeutics: ModeX Therapeutics has four roles live, including three associate director jobs and a global program lead, immune-oncology and immunology in Weston.

CSL: CSL is hiring over a dozen roles across several departments.