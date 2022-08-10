Jake R. Nunn Joins Board at Humanetics

Mr. Nunn will add unparalleled pharmaceutical industry insights for Humanetics, which is advancing its lead drug candidate BIO 300 through clinical trials

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering radiation countermeasures, adjunctive oncology therapies, and pulmonary protective therapies for COVID-19, has announced the addition of renowned venture capitalist and life science industry expert Jake R. Nunn to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We can’t overstate the significance of bringing Mr. Nunn onto our Board,” said Ronald J. Zenk, CEO at Humanetics. “He brings exceptional insights and experience from venture capital and institutional investors, focusing on business growth and maximizing shareholder value. We’re incredibly fortunate to be collaborating with him.”

Mr. Nunn’s insights will be invaluable as Humanetics’s proprietary drug BIO 300 gains traction for its potential to mitigate the harmful effects of radiation exposure on warfighters, first responders, and healthy tissues in certain cancer patients, as well as improve outcomes for COVID-19 long haulers.

“I’m excited to join the Board of Humanetics,” Mr. Nunn said. “After more than 25 years of experience in the Life Sciences industry, I’ve pivoted to work as an independent advisor precisely for the opportunity to engage with and support clinical-stage specialty pharma companies like Humanetics to help them position and prepare for their next phase of growth.”

BIO 300 is currently in development for multiple applications. BIO 300 is undergoing a phase 2b trial evaluating the clinical utility of the drug to protect lung tissues against the long-term effects of COVID-19, and recently completed a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in lung cancer patients. BIO 300 has also received significant attention, funding, and research for its potential to mitigate the effects of radiation among warfighters and civilians in the event of a nuclear attack or radiological incident.

“Among Mr. Nunn’s myriad skills is a remarkable ability to take clinical-stage companies like Humanetics through the necessary steps to maximize its value and strategic options,” added Mr. Zenk. “The timing is perfect, as we are moving steadily through the clinical trial phases and are approaching the point of proof of efficacy. Mr. Nunn is extremely familiar with the process and the people involved, and we’re grateful to have his expertise on our side.”

Mr. Nunn has 25 years of experience in the life science industry as an investor, independent director, research analyst and investment banker. He is currently an independent advisor to life science companies and a venture advisor at New Enterprise Associates, or NEA, where he was a partner from 2006-2018. He has served at the executive level of several companies that underwent successful acquisitions, and has particular expertise in later-stage specialty pharmaceuticals. He received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a degree in Economics from Dartmouth College. Mr. Nunn holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco, and recently completed the Stanford GSB Directors’ Consortium executive education program.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on medical countermeasures to prevent harm caused by exposure to radiation, for protective use in cancer radiation therapy, and to guard against the long-term damaging effects of COVID-19. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005496/en/