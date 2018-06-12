SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

InventHelp Inventor Develops G&C MEDICAL DRESSING (CNC-189)

June 12, 2018 | 
1 min read

“I’m a nurse and I thought there needed to be a better surgical dressing for wounds, peritoneal catheters and PICC lines,” said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., “so I invented the G&C MEDICAL DRESSING.”

The G&C MEDICAL DRESSING provides an effective way to cover and protect wounds, catheters and PICC lines. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional bandages and covers. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a protective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, the G&C MEDICAL DRESSING is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design could provide patients with added protection and comfort.”

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-gc-medical-dressing-cnc-189-300662154.html

SOURCE InventHelp

North Carolina
