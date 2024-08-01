Interpace Biosciences Announces Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Results

● Q2 Revenue of $12.0 million; a $1.0M and 9% increase year-over-year

● Q2 Test volume up 12% year-over-year to record levels ● Q2 Cash collections of $11.0M; a $0.7M and 7% increase year-over-year ● Q2 Volume, Revenue, and Profitability at all-time record levels

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: IDXG) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provided a business and financial update.

Second quarter Net Revenue was $12.0 million. Operating expenses for the second quarter were approximately 14% lower than the same period of 2023. Income from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, an improvement from the prior-year quarter of $1.7 million. “The Company achieved record test volume, revenue, and cash collections, while reducing operating expenses, in the second quarter of 2024. Test volume, test revenue, and cash collections increased over the prior-year quarter, driven by increased volume and collection initiatives,” said Chris McCarthy, Chief Financial Officer. “The cash position of the Company allowed for additional investments in our sales force, while simultaneously improving income from continuing operations. This also supported additional principal payments on our long-term debt agreement, continuing to improve the Company’s balance sheet.” McCarthy added.

“Q2 2024 represented record testing volume for the Company, resulting in the achievement of continued profitability and positive cash flow,” stated Tom Burnell, President and CEO. “Continued adoption of the Company’s proprietary molecular diagnostics tests (ThyGeNEXT® + ThyraMIR®v2 and PancraGEN®) by physicians and medical professionals has fueled the continued growth trajectory of the Company.” Burnell added, “Q2 2024 marked the sixteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year volume growth for the Company.”

“Interpace is uniquely positioned with our portfolio of testing services that offer physicians both confidence and convenience when determining patient management strategies of surgery or surveillance,” said Rob Renjilian, Senior Vice President of Marketing. He added “Our testing platform for indeterminate thyroid nodules provides very high NPV and PPV results. This allows physicians the ability to both rule-in and rule-out thyroid cancer, while also offering the convenience of simple specimen handling because no vial refrigeration or ice for shipping are needed.” Mr. Renjilian continued, “Splitting and sending specimens to different labs is not needed when using Interpace’s testing services for pancreatic cyst fluid. With one specimen, we can run first-line fluid chemistry tests, such as CEA and glucose, and also provide molecular testing when indicated. Our testing differentiates pancreatic cysts from high to low malignancy potential with reliable clinical outcomes proven by up to 8 years of follow-up.”

Second Quarter and 2024 Financial Performance

For the Second Quarter of 2024 as Compared to the Second Quarter of 2023

● Net Revenue was $12.0 million, an increase of 9% from $11.0 million for the prior-year quarter ● Gross Profit percentage was approximately 62% in both the current and prior-year quarters ● Operating income was $2.2 million vs $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter ● Income from continuing operations was $2.1 million vs $0.4 million in the prior-year quarter ● Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million vs $1.3 million in the prior-year quarter ● Q2 2024 cash collections totaled $11.0 million, an increase of 7% from $10.2 million for the prior-year quarter ● June 30, 2024 cash balance was $2.0 million vs June 30, 2023 cash balance of $5.1 million, driven by $4.6 million additional long-term debt paydown

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provide clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has five commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation program (CEP): PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; PanDNA®, a “molecular only” version of PancraGEN that provides physicians a snapshot of a limited number of factors; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next-generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR®v2, used in combination with ThyGeNEXT®, for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer utilizing a proprietary microRNA pairwise expression profiler along with algorithmic classification; and RespriDX®, that differentiates lung cancer of primary versus metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN®, a molecular-based assay that helps resolve the risk of progression of Barrett’s Esophagus to esophageal cancer, is currently in a CEP, whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN to assist us in gathering clinical evidence relative to the safety and performance of the test and also providing data that will potentially support payer reimbursement.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences’ website at www.interpace.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the Company’s future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the reimbursement of the Company’s tests being subject to review by CMS, the Company’s ability to continue to perform, bill and receive reimbursement for our PancraGEN® molecular test under the existing local coverage determination (“LCD”), given that such LCD is currently under review by Novitas Solutions, Inc., the Company’s Medicare administrative contractor, the possibility that the Company’s estimates of future revenue, cash flows and adjusted EBITDA may prove to be materially inaccurate, the Company’s history of operating losses, the Company’s ability to adequately finance its business and seek alternative sources of financing, the Company’s ability to repay borrowings with Comerica Bank and BroadOak, the Company’s dependence on sales and reimbursements from its clinical services, the Company’s ability to retain or secure reimbursement including its reliance on third parties to process and transmit claims to payers and the adverse impact of any delay, data loss, or other disruption in processing or transmitting such claims, the Company’s revenue recognition being based in part on estimates for future collections which estimates may prove to be incorrect, and the possible removal of the Company’s common stock from trading on the OTCQX®.

Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as amended, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Interpace Biosciences, Inc.

(855)-776-6419

Info@Interpace.com

INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue, net $ 12,001 $ 11,026 $ 22,273 $ 20,853 Cost of revenue 4,611 4,191 8,812 8,039 Gross Profit 7,390 6,835 13,461 12,814 Sales and marketing 2,887 2,605 5,707 4,947 Research and development 146 186 283 335 General and administrative 2,141 2,894 4,381 5,389 Acquisition amortization expense - 318 - 635 Total operating expenses 5,174 6,003 10,371 11,306 Operating income 2,216 832 3,090 1,508 Interest accretion expense (12 ) (31 ) (30 ) (66 ) Note payable interest (176 ) (228 ) (373 ) (453 ) Other income (expense), net 71 (174 ) (12 ) (156 ) Income from continuing operations before tax 2,099 399 2,675 833 Provision for income taxes 4 4 8 8 Income from continuing operations 2,095 395 2,667 825 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (74 ) (220 ) (178 ) (299 ) Net income $ 2,021 $ 175 $ 2,489 $ 526 Basic income (loss) per share of common stock: From continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.09 $ 0.61 $ 0.19 From discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) Net income per basic share of common stock $ 0.46 $ 0.04 $ 0.57 $ 0.12 Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock: From continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.09 $ 0.61 $ 0.19 From discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) Net income per diluted share of common stock $ 0.46 $ 0.04 $ 0.57 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares and common share equivalents outstanding: Basic 4,376 4,311 4,373 4,309 Diluted 4,401 4,316 4,393 4,313

Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)

($ in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,019 $ 3,498 Total current assets 10,125 10,322 Total current liabilities 19,030 17,474 Total assets 12,931 13,021 Total liabilities 25,462 28,157 Total stockholders’ deficit (59,067 ) (61,672 )

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 2,489 $ 526 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,346 $ 1,544 Net cash used in investing activities (225 ) (293 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,600 ) (1,000 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,479 ) 251 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning 3,498 4,828 Cash and cash equivalents – ending $ 2,019 $ 5,079

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from continuing operations (GAAP Basis) $ 2,095 $ 395 $ 2,667 $ 825 Depreciation and amortization 67 357 119 714 Stock-based compensation 53 157 132 349 Taxes expense 4 4 8 8 Interest accretion expense 12 31 30 66 Note payable interest 176 228 373 453 Interest income (14 ) (13 ) (29 ) (13 ) Change in fair value of note payable (57 ) 165 41 142 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,336 $ 1,324 $ 3,341 $ 2,544

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, results provided throughout this document, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate the results of our performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP financial measures, are useful to both management and investors in analyzing our ongoing business and operating performance. We believe that providing the non-GAAP information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view our financial results in the way that management views financial results.

In this document, we discuss Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management to measure cash flow of the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income or loss from continuing operations, plus depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock based compensation and ESPP plans, interest and taxes, and other non-cash expenses including change in fair values of notes payable and contingent consideration. The table above includes a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.