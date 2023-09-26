Industry Leader Harshal Shah Joins Battelle to Lead Medical Device Solutions Business

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle announced today that Harshal Shah has been selected to lead Battelle’s Medical Device Solutions business.

Shah has more than 15 years of experience in medical device innovation, including program management, business development, life cycle management and licensing. He has strategic expertise and know-how in design and development of pre-filled syringe programs, autoinjector platforms and complex, purpose-built technologies ranging from implants to cell and gene therapy delivery systems.

From initial insights and discovery phase to post-launch, Battelle’s Medical Device Solutions team brings deep knowledge and a device agnostic-approach to deliver rapid response solutions and solve problems that were previously unsolvable.

Most recently, Shah worked at Cambridge Consultants, Inc. in Boston where he led its biopharma sector, setting overall growth strategy for the sector as well as being responsible for driving internal innovation and IP generation aligned with the sector strategy. Prior to Cambridge, he served in a variety of roles in biopharma research and development and product development.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Nirma University in India, an MBA from Syracuse University, and a post-graduate degree in cancer biology and therapeutics from Harvard Medical School.

“We’re thrilled that Harshal is joining our team and excited about the prospect of the impact he can make at Battelle,” said Greg Kimmel, General Manager of Battelle’s Health Business Unit. “His deep industry knowledge, technical expertise and leadership experience will take our Medical Device Solutions business to the next level.”

“I’m delighted to be joining an organization like Battelle with its strong history of innovation and technical excellence,” Shah said. “I’m eager to begin working with Battelle’s leadership and MDS team to build additional capabilities and design a growth strategy to position the Medical Device Solutions business as an industry leader.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

