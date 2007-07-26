ImaRx Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImaRx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRX) announced today the initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $5 per share. All shares are being offered by ImaRx Therapeutics. In addition, ImaRx Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering. ImaRx Therapeutics’ common stock will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “IMRX.”