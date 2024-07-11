Illumina to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Illumina, Inc., (NASDAQ:ILMN) previously announced on June 24, the company will issue results for the second quarter 2024 following the close of market on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

On the same day, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer, and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illumina’s website at investor.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 866.400.0049 or +1.323.701.0231 outside North America, both with Conference ID 9881025. To ensure timely connection, please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina’s website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

