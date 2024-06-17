SUBSCRIBE
Illumina, Inc.

NEWS
Pictured: Illumina's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Deals
Illumina’s Board Votes to Spin Off Grail Instead of Selling Cancer Testing Firm
Illumina on Monday announced that its board of directors is spinning off Grail and has applied to list the cancer diagnostics company on the Nasdaq.
June 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
EC Approves Illumina’s Plan to Divest Cancer Diagnostics Maker Grail
After a years-long antitrust battle, the European Commission on Friday approved Illumina’s plans to divest Grail. However, Illumina said while there is “an agreement with the EC on specific divestment options” that “does not mean the method of divestment has been finalized.”
April 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
Judge Orders Icahn to Strike Confidential Information from Illumina Lawsuit
Delaware Chancery Court Judge Paul Fioravanti on Tuesday ordered activist investor Carl Icahn to remove confidential information from his lawsuit against legacy Illumina board members.
January 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Building with an Illumina sign in front/
Policy
Activist Investor Icahn Targets Illumina Board Amid GRAIL Divestiture
Carl Icahn is seeking to get rid of “legacy conflicted directors” on Illumina’s board following the announcement that GRAIL will be divested after a drawn out antitrust battle with regulators.
December 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Illumina headquarters in California/iSto
Policy
Illumina Loses Long Antitrust Battle, Readies to Divest GRAIL
Following a U.S. appeals court decision, the company said it is preparing to divest GRAIL through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction.
December 18, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
EU Orders Illumina to Divest Grail After Years of Regulatory Challenges
The European Commission on Thursday ordered Illumina to divest Grail, opening the next chapter in the years-long regulatory saga. Illumina is reviewing the order, Reuters reported.
October 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Hand changing blocks from Plan A to B/iS
Business
Week in Review: Astellas Withdraws IRA Lawsuit, New Illumina CEO and More
After its prostate cancer therapy was not included in Medicare’s initial drug price negotiation list, Astellas dismissed its Inflation Reduction Act lawsuit this week, while Illumina got new leadership.
September 8, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Building with an Illumina sign in front/
Business
Illumina Taps Agilent Exec as New CEO Amid Company’s Daunting Challenges
Former Agilent Technologies executive Jacob Thaysen will take the reins later this month replacing CEO Francis deSouza, who stepped down in June following a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn.
September 5, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
A Novo Nordisk flag flies in the wind/Courtesy jor
Business
Week in Review: Novo Nordisk Riding High, Novavax in the Black (For Now), Nektar Sues Lilly and More
Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy improves cardiovascular outcomes, Novavax posts surprise Q2 profit, while Nektar Therapeutics files lawsuit against Eli Lilly for misconduct in drug development deal.
August 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Illumina to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Illumina acquires Fluent BioSciences to accelerate single-cell analysis and discovery to a broader customer base
July 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Illumina launches latest chemistry across most popular mid-throughput sequencers, enabling higher quality and greater speed for customers at lower cost
June 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Illumina Board of Directors approves spin-off of GRAIL; declares spin-off dividend of GRAIL shares
June 3, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Illumina appoints Everett Cunningham Chief Commercial Officer
June 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Illumina drives genomic testing as standard of care in oncology through collaborative research presented at ASCO
May 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Illumina releases 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
May 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Anna Richo joins Illumina’s Board of Directors - May 20, 2024
May 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Illumina To Webcast Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conference
May 15, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference - May 03, 2024
May 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
