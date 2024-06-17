Illumina, Inc.
NEWS
Illumina on Monday announced that its board of directors is spinning off Grail and has applied to list the cancer diagnostics company on the Nasdaq.
After a years-long antitrust battle, the European Commission on Friday approved Illumina’s plans to divest Grail. However, Illumina said while there is “an agreement with the EC on specific divestment options” that “does not mean the method of divestment has been finalized.”
Delaware Chancery Court Judge Paul Fioravanti on Tuesday ordered activist investor Carl Icahn to remove confidential information from his lawsuit against legacy Illumina board members.
Carl Icahn is seeking to get rid of “legacy conflicted directors” on Illumina’s board following the announcement that GRAIL will be divested after a drawn out antitrust battle with regulators.
Following a U.S. appeals court decision, the company said it is preparing to divest GRAIL through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction.
The European Commission on Thursday ordered Illumina to divest Grail, opening the next chapter in the years-long regulatory saga. Illumina is reviewing the order, Reuters reported.
After its prostate cancer therapy was not included in Medicare’s initial drug price negotiation list, Astellas dismissed its Inflation Reduction Act lawsuit this week, while Illumina got new leadership.
Former Agilent Technologies executive Jacob Thaysen will take the reins later this month replacing CEO Francis deSouza, who stepped down in June following a proxy fight with activist investor Carl Icahn.
Week in Review: Novo Nordisk Riding High, Novavax in the Black (For Now), Nektar Sues Lilly and More
Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy improves cardiovascular outcomes, Novavax posts surprise Q2 profit, while Nektar Therapeutics files lawsuit against Eli Lilly for misconduct in drug development deal.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS