Humanetics Corporation to Present at the 2024 BIO International Convention in San Diego

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing radioprotectant drugs for warfighters and cancer patients, is presenting a corporate overview and details on its promising lead radioprotective drug candidate, BIO 300, at the prestigious Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention in San Diego, CA next week. This convention, known for its global reach and influence, provides a platform for industry leaders to showcase their innovations. Ronald J. Zenk, Chief Executive Officer, will present this information on Monday, June 3, 2024 (1:30 pm Company Presentation Theatre 3).

About BIO 300

Humanetics is pioneering the development of a groundbreaking radioprotectant drug, BIO 300. This innovative medical countermeasure, with its dual application in military and medical contexts, is designed to protect normal tissues from radiation damage, setting it apart from other drug candidates.

BIO 300 has received considerable attention, funding, and research from the Department of Defense (DOD) for its potential to mitigate the harmful effects of radiation among warfighters and civilians in the event of a nuclear attack or radiological incident. The need for such a product has escalated significantly, given current world events. Humanetics is currently working under a contract with DOD to position BIO 300 for Emergency Use Authorization to provide the product to warfighters across the globe.

BIO 300 is also indicated for use as a new class of drug to improve outcomes in cancer patients who received first-line radiotherapy with or without concurrent chemotherapy. These patients suffer from a myriad of unintended side effects, which can reduce the efficacy of treatment or result in serious toxicities. BIO 300 protects normal tissues, improving therapeutic outcomes.

BIO 300 is currently undergoing phase 2 clinical trials, marking a significant milestone in its development journey. The trials aim to evaluate its effectiveness in preventing normal tissue injury from cancer radiotherapy and reducing lung damage in COVID-19 long-haul patients. Administered as an oral liquid nanosuspension, BIO 300 has shown promising potential to minimize radiation damage in normal tissues without compromising the effectiveness of radiation therapy against the tumor. These positive results from the Phase 1/2a clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy further bolster BIO 300’s prospects, indicating its safety and potential for positive clinical outcomes.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of radioprotectant drugs to prevent harm caused by exposure to ionizing radiation; for protective use in cancer radiation therapy; and to guard against the long-term damaging effects of COVID-19. For more information, visit humaneticscorp.com.

