TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTG, Inc., provider of the quantitative Nuclease Protection Assay (qNPA™) today announced the launch of the quantitative nuclease protection assay (qNPA™) 384/9 gene expression assay. This new format enables the measurement of nine genes in a 384 well ArrayPlate and provides a higher plex, high throughput screening and profiling method for accelerating drug discovery and development with molecular biomarkers.