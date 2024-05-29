Halia Therapeutics to Participate at BIO International Convention and The European Hematology Association Hybrid Congress

Preliminary safety, efficacy, and biomarker data from the ongoing Phase II trial evaluating HT-6184 in MDS patients will be presented at the EHA 2024 Hybrid Congress.

LEHI, Utah, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat inflammation, today announced that the company will be participating at the upcoming conferences: BIO International Convention taking place June 3-6 in San Diego and at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Hybrid Congress taking place June 13-16 in Madrid, Spain.

This year at the EHA 2024 Congress, Margit Janat-Amsbury, MD, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Halia will be presenting a poster, entitled “Trial In Progress: Phase II Study of the NLRP3 Inflammasome & Myddosome Inhibitor HT-6184 in Patients with Low or Intermediate Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)”. Dr. Amsbury will highlight preliminary data from the ongoing Phase IIa study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacodynamics of HT-6184 administered in patients with varying diagnosis of MDS.

“We are thrilled to share preliminary results from our Phase II study evaluating our lead asset HT-6184 in MDS patients” said Dr. Amsbury, Chief Medical Officer of Halia Therapeutics. “Initial data are encouraging, and we are confident that we will be able to advance development of HT-6184, bringing a much-needed therapeutic option for those affected by this challenging condition. Our team remains dedicated to advancing this research and exploring the full potential of HT-6184 mediated NLRP3-inhibition for improving patient outcomes across many different therapeutic areas”.

David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO, Jared Bearss, MBA Chief Operating Officer and Margit Janat-Amsbury, MD, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will be available for meetings at BIO 2024 with registered conference attendees. Meetings can be scheduled through the partnering system.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients’ lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia’s lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. Halia has also initiated 2 Phase II trials to evaluate the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742).

The company’s headquarters are in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

