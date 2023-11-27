SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

GSK Builds Case for Blenrep’s Comeback with Promising Phase III Data

November 27, 2023 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany

Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany

iStock, 13threephotography

A year after exiting the U.S. market, GSK is setting the stage for the antibody-drug conjugate’s possible return in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Pictured: GSK building in Dresden, Germany/iStock, 13threephotography

GSK on Monday announced that Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in the head-to-head, Phase III DREAMM-7 study, potentially setting the antibody-drug conjugate up for a comeback in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

The British multinational did not provide specific data in its press announcement, but reported that Blenrep plus bortezomib and dexamethasone (BorDex) significantly delayed disease progression or death as compared with BorDex plus daratumumab, a current standard of care for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The Blenrep-based regimen also led to a “strong and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) trend,” with a nominal p-value less than 0.0005, according to GSK’s news release. DREAMM-7 will continue to follow its participants for OS. As for safety, Blenrep plus BorDex did not trigger new signals of concern and had a safety profile consistent with what had previously been established.

Hesham Abdullah, senior vice president and Global Head of Oncology, R&D at GSK, said in a statement that the company is “encouraged” by these data, which highlight the potential of Blenrep to “address high unmet need in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.”

GSK will present the full interim analysis of DREAMM-7 at an upcoming medical congress and discuss the results with regulators.

Blenrep is an antibody-drug conjugate protein that seeks out and binds to the BCMA protein, which is crucial to the survival of plasma cells and is expressed by myeloma cells. This targeting mechanism allows Blenrep to specifically deliver its cytotoxic auristatin F payload to cancer cells.

In August 2020, Blenrep won the FDA’s accelerated approval for the treatment of adult RRMM patients who had undergone at least four prior lines of treatment, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody. At the time, GSK touted Blenrep as the “first anti-BCMA therapy approved anywhere in the world.”

To keep Blenrep on the market, however, GSK was required to run a Phase III study to verify the treatment’s clinical benefits. In November 2022, the company announced that Blenrep missed the primary endpoint of the Phase III DREAMM-3 study, which was supposed to serve as its confirmatory trial. Compared with pomalidomide plus dexamethasone, Blenrep monotherapy failed to lead to significantly better progression-free survival. A few weeks later, GSK withdrew Blenrep from the U.S. market following a request from the FDA.

Tristan Manalac is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, Philippines. He can be reached at tristan@tristanmanalac.com or tristan.manalac@biospace.com.

Clinical research Phase III
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D concept photo of gene editing showing a tweezers inserting a DNA fragment into a larger strand
CRISPR
CRISPR Ex Vivo Gene Editing Gets on Target With Caribou’s Hybrid Guides
October 14, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
SalioGen, Evonik Laying Off Employees
October 11, 2024
 · 
166 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Turnstone Biologics to Lay Off 60% of Workforce, Overhaul C-Suite
October 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Art collage, coins, and arrow up on the red and paper background. Concept of business and financial growth.
IPO
Upstream Raises $255M IPO for Inflammatory Drugs; CAMP4 Nets $75M for RNA Work
October 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong