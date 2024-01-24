SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Grab an umbrella, it’s raining ⁠IPOs⁠!

January 23, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen

This week, Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the first ⁠surge of IPO activity⁠ this year plus gene therapy pricing,

The first ⁠surge of IPO activity⁠ this year sees Alto Neuroscience, ⁠ArriVent Biopharma⁠, ⁠CG Oncology⁠, Kyverna Therapeutics and Metagenomi making announcements.

Lori, Greg and Tyler also discuss ⁠gene therapy pricing⁠ including Vertex/CRISPR’s ⁠Casgevy⁠.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iheart

IPO Podcasts Gene therapy The Weekly The Weekly
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen is a freelance writer based in Alabama. He was formerly staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tpatchen94@gmail.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
September 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
External view of Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Deals
Lilly, Haya Ink Potential $1B Drug Discovery Deal to Target Obesity and Metabolic Conditions
September 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
IPO
Lilly Partner BioAge Files for IPO to Advance Obesity Candidate
September 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s DTC Obesity Push, Layoffs, and an Eye on Ocular Diseases
September 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie