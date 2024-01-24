Grab an umbrella, it’s raining ⁠IPOs⁠!

The first ⁠surge of IPO activity⁠ this year sees Alto Neuroscience, ⁠ArriVent Biopharma⁠, ⁠CG Oncology⁠, Kyverna Therapeutics and Metagenomi making announcements.

Lori, Greg and Tyler also discuss ⁠gene therapy pricing⁠ including Vertex/CRISPR’s ⁠Casgevy⁠.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iheart