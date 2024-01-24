Grab an umbrella, it’s raining ⁠IPOs⁠!

This week, Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the first surge of IPO activity this year plus gene therapy pricing,
The first surge of IPO activity this year sees Alto Neuroscience, ArriVent Biopharma, CG Oncology, Kyverna Therapeutics and Metagenomi making announcements.
Lori, Greg and Tyler also discuss gene therapy pricing including Vertex/CRISPR’s Casgevy.
