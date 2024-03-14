Glioblastoma Foundation to Be Official Charity Partner of the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / The Glioblastoma Foundation is proud to be a charity partner for the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon for the 5th year. The mission of the Glioblastoma Foundation is to transform glioblastoma therapy through funding research for new, more effective treatments for glioblastoma. Runners for Team Glioblastoma Foundation are accelerating our mission to transform glioblastoma from terminal to treatable!

“We are proud to be a charity partner of the Los Angeles Marathon for the 5th straight year. The Los Angeles Marathon provides a unique and powerful platform for us to spread awareness and raise funds to support clinical trials for the research of new drugs and other therapies for glioblastoma,” said Gita Kwatra, PharmD and Chief Executive Officer of the Glioblastoma Foundation.

On March 17th, the 26.2-mile marathon course will start at Dodger Stadium and will continue through Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo, Hollywood, Rodeo Drive and more before finishing at Historic Route 66. The Finish Festival awaits all runners at Century Park!

Drs. Alexander Himstead and Gianna Fote, neurosurgery residents at University of California Irvine, are proud to be a part of Team Glioblastoma Foundation in the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon. “As neurosurgery residents, we see a tremendous number of patients and families affected by glioblastoma,” Dr. Himstead explained, and that’s why, “Gianna and I are running the LA marathon to raise research funds for the Glioblastoma Foundation.”

Glioblastoma is the most common and most deadly form of brain cancer, with an overall five-year survival rate of just seven percent. Each year, over 15,000 people are diagnosed with glioblastoma, and half of those diagnosed pass away within one year.

“The current standard of care for glioblastoma falls short. Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to finding a cure for glioblastoma,” explained Kwatra.

To learn more about the Glioblastoma Foundation’s research initiatives and how you can get involved, visit https://glioblastomafoundation.org and follow the Glioblastoma Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Email info@glioblastomafoundation.org for additional information.

About Glioblastoma Foundation

Glioblastoma Foundation, Inc. is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable foundation headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. As the leading national organization dedicated to funding new, more effective treatments for glioblastoma, our mission is to improve the standard of care for this disease and support research that will transform glioblastoma into a manageable chronic condition.

