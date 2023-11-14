GeneCentric Therapeutics Appoints Prasanth Reddy and Don Hardison to the Board of Directors as the Company Advances Its Oncology Diagnostics Pipeline

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise through RNA-based diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Prasanth Reddy, MD, MPH, FACP, and Don Hardison as independent directors of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Reddy is triple board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology, and hematology and practiced medicine and served in leadership positions for more than 10 years in various clinical settings including academia, private practice, and managed care. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Oncology Head at Labcorp and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Foundation Medicine. Prior to Foundation Medicine, Dr. Reddy worked as a national leader developing oncology service line treatment pathways at the Adventist Health System.

Mr. Hardison has over 40 years of executive leadership experience in emerging and Fortune 500 diagnostics, biotechnology, and life sciences companies, including President and CEO of Exact Sciences, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Labcorp, and most recently, President and CEO of Biotheranostics. He currently serves as a board member of several life sciences companies including MDxHealth, BioPorto, Cytek Biosciences, Arima Genomics, Geneoscopy, and Decode Health.

“We are honored to have both Prasanth and Don join GeneCentric’s Board, and we expect that GeneCentric will benefit tremendously from their guidance in its efforts to develop and commercialize innovative RNA-based diagnostics for oncology,” said Michael Milburn, PhD, President and CEO at GeneCentric. “We believe that Prasanth’s extensive medical oncology and executive leadership experience will make him an ideal addition to GeneCentric’s Board. Don’s expertise and business experience leading commercial reference laboratory and diagnostics companies will provide invaluable insight and counsel.”

In conjunction with the additions to the Board, Ellen Lubman, Chief Business Officer at Werewolf Therapeutics, will resign her position as an independent director but continue to serve as a strategic advisor to GeneCentric. “We would like to thank Ellen for her valuable input and advice to the Company during the last six years she has served as a board member,” said Michael Milburn. “We look forward to continuing to work with Ellen as a strategic advisor to the Company.”

About GeneCentric

GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc. is an RNA-based genomic solutions provider based in Durham, North Carolina. The company designed its technologies to parse the complexity of tumor and immune biology using its RNA-based Tumor and Immune Micro-Environment (rT(I)ME) Explorer platform to discover and develop signatures of responder populations to oncology therapeutics. GeneCentric commercializes its technology through strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics companies in applications throughout preclinical testing, clinical drug development and commercialization lifecycle phases. For more information, visit www.genecentric.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114663004/en/