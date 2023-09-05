Forge Biologics to Participate in Multiple September Investor Conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Forge Biologics, a leading manufacturer of genetic medicines, announced today that company leadership will be delivering presentations, participating in fireside chats, and taking one-on-one meetings at four September investor conferences.

Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference 2023—Boston

Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 8:50 a.m. ET

Presenter: Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., CEO, President and Co-Founder, Forge Biologics

Wells Fargo 18th Annual Healthcare Conference—Boston

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Company executives will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. Meetings with the management team may be requested through Wells Fargo.

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference—New York

Monday, September 11, 2023, 4:55 p.m. ET

Presenter: Erandi De Silva, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Product Development, Forge Biologics

Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit—New York

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Presenter: Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., CEO, President and Co-Founder, Forge Biologics

Presentation time and webcast details will be announced at a later date, and the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event on Forge’s website at https://www.forgebiologics.com/news/#events.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and clinical-stage therapeutics development company. Forge’s mission is to enable access to life-changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea to reality. Forge’s 200,000 square foot facility utilizes 20 cGMP suites in Columbus, Ohio, the Hearth, to serve as its headquarters. The Hearth is a custom-designed cGMP facility dedicated to AAV manufacturing and hosts scalable, end-to-end manufacturing services. Offerings include process and analytical development, plasmid DNA manufacturing, viral vector manufacturing, final fill, as well as regulatory consulting support to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge aims to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.

