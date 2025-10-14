SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Kailera Banks Massive $600M Raise For Phase III Obesity Study

October 14, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Robotic claw clutching a money stock illustration

iStock, siraanamwong

Kailera’s lead asset, KAI-9531, elicited an average weight loss of more than 17% in a Phase III study in China. The biotech expects to launch a global late-stage program for the drug this year.

In one of the biggest funding rounds so far this year, Kailera Therapeutics has brought in $600 million in series B proceeds to advance its pipeline of weight-loss therapies.

The company said on Tuesday that it will use this money to launch a global Phase III program for KAI-9531, an investigational dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist. Kailera has wrapped up end-of-Phase II meetings with the FDA and expects to start late-stage development by year-end, with three studies planned: one in adults with body mass index of at least 35 kg/m2, and two in those with overweight or obesity with comorbidities, with and without type 2 diabetes.

Kailera is currently studying KAI-9531 in China in collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals. In July, the partners reported that the injectable obesity drug cut average weight by 17.7% versus placebo at 48 weeks across all three dose levels tested. Additionally, 88% of treated patients shed at least 5% of their body weight, while 44.4% achieved at least 20% weight loss.

KAI-9531 was originally discovered and developed by Jiangsu Hengrui, which licensed it out to Kailera when the biotech launched in October 2024 with $400 million in series A funding. Aside from KAI-9531, the Chinese pharma also licensed to Kailera KAI-7535, a GLP1 agonist, and KAI-4729, a GLP-1/GIP/glucagon triple agonist, both of which are also designed to treat obesity.

Kailera said Tuesday that its series B haul will also help fund the development of these two other assets, though the company did not provide a detailed timeline.

Kailera also plans to put some of its series B earnings behind an oral, once-daily formulation of KAI-9531.

Tuesday’s fundraising round was led by Bain Capital Private Equity and picked up new investors, including Royalty Pharma, Adage Capital Management and an undisclosed “large” mutual fund, according to the news release.

Obesity has been a fertile field for biopharma funding and dealmaking this year. Most recently, Pfizer last month acquired Metsera, one of the most promising emerging players in the field, for $4.9 billion. Making a similarly hefty investment is Roche, which in March fronted $1.65 billion—and promised up to $3.6 billion in various milestones—to partner with Zealand Pharma and gain access to its amylin analog petrelintide.

Meanwhile, in August, frontrunners Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk also placed big bucks on obesity, with a $1.3 billion deal with Superluminal Medicines and a $550 million partnership with Replicate Bioscience, respectively.

Series B Funding Obesity Weight loss GLP-1
Kailera Therapeutics
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Manufacturing
Violations at Novo’s Indiana Plant ‘Unacceptable,’ FDA Says
October 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Artificial intelligence
Takeda Makes $1B+ AI Bet With Nabla to Build Out Early Pipeline
October 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Gene therapy
Regeneron Readies FDA Run for Hearing Loss Gene Therapy That Could ‘Transform Patients’ Lives’
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Government
Chaos at CDC Continues as Hundreds Fired, Rehired
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac