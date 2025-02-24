FDA declares Wegovy® and Ozempic® shortage is over and that Novo Nordisk is fully meeting or exceeding nationwide demand for all doses

All doses of the only real FDA-approved semaglutide medicines are being continuously shipped, meeting or exceeding expected U.S. demand

FDA’s decision means that making or selling a knockoff compounded drug that is essentially a copy of Ozempic or Wegovy is illegal, under compounding laws, with rare exceptions

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined the shortage of Wegovy® and Ozempic® is resolved. The FDA’s assessment confirms the U.S. supply of these prescription-only GLP-1 medicines now meets or exceeds both current and projected U.S. demand.

We continue to operate production facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week with all doses of Wegovy® and Ozempic® being shipped regularly to wholesalers. This update comes after ongoing dialogue with the FDA, and substantial efforts by Novo Nordisk to increase manufacturing capacity, including $6.5 billion dollars of investments in the U.S. this year alone.

“We are pleased the FDA has declared that supply of the only real, FDA-approved semaglutide medicines is resolved, affirming that Novo Nordisk is meeting or exceeding current and projected nationwide demand. No one should have to compromise their health due to misinformation and reach for fake or illegitimate knockoff drugs that pose significant safety risks to patients,” said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations and Global Business Development and President of Novo Nordisk Inc. “Patient safety remains our top priority and, in line with our purpose to improve lives and health, we continue to partner, educate, and advocate for expanded, affordable access to our medicines for those who need and rely on them.”

Novo Nordisk also continues to invest in new ways to help patients easily fill their Wegovy® prescriptions, including the recently launched AI-powered app, Find My Meds. Find My Meds is designed to help both new and existing patients locate available doses of Wegovy® at nearby retail pharmacies. This is a valuable tool in instances when individuals may not be able to immediately fill their prescription for the dose they need at their preferred pharmacy, which is important for continuity of care and better health outcomes.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that’s been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and commercial, production, and research facilities in seven states plus Washington DC, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 10,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit, and

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our semaglutide-containing medicines which represent distinct products with different indications, dosages, prescribing information, titration schedules, and delivery forms. These products are not interchangeable and should not be used outside of their approved indications. Learn more at semaglutide.com.

