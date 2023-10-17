FDA Roundup: October 17, 2023

Today, the FDA’s The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) announced that the center is soliciting public comments to understand the state of innovation in clinical trial design and conduct. CDER is gathering information from internal and external stakeholders on the barriers and facilitators to incorporating innovative clinical trial approaches in drug development programs. Additionally, CDER, in partnership with Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy, is planning a public workshop on this topic on March 19 and 20, 2024.

Responses to this public docket will inform the public workshop and CDER’s future work related to clinical trial innovation. Comments to docket FDA-2023-N-4489 are now being accepted. For more information about submitting public comments, please refer to Regulations.gov.