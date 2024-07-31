FDA Roundup: July 30, 2024

Today, the FDA is announcing the fiscal year (FY) 2025 user fee rates for importers approved to participate in the Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) and accreditation and certification bodies interested in participating in the Accredited Third-Party Certification Program (TPP). The user fee rates are authorized by the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and allow the agency to assess and collect fees to cover the FDA’s cost of administering these programs.

Today, the FDA issued a public health alert advising consumers to throw away and not buy nine additional ground cinnamon products due to the presence of elevated levels of lead. Please see our previous alerts on ground cinnamon products, March 6, 2024 alert, and July 25, 2024 alert, for a list of additional ground cinnamon products previously recommended for recall.

“We appreciate the continued work of our state partners to help us monitor lead in ground cinnamon in the market,” said Jim Jones, Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods. “Reducing dietary exposure to lead and other heavy metals among babies and young children is one of the top priorities of the human foods program and something we will continue to work on through the Closer to Zero initiative.”