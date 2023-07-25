FDA Roundup: July 25, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

On Monday, the FDA reopened the comment period

On Monday, the FDA recognized the following sterilization standards and Technical Information Reports (TIRs) to help advance innovation in medical device sterilization processes. This latest update to the Recognized Consensus standards database new sterilization standards and reports: ISO 22441:2022 AAMI TIR104:2022 AAMI TIR17:2017/(R)2020 New versions of recognized standards Revisions to some standards’ extent of recognition Extended transition periods for two standards



The complete recognition of ISO 22441:2022, AAMI TIR104:2022, and AAMI TIR17:2017/(R)2020 is part of our ongoing efforts to advance innovation in medical device sterilization processes. It supports manufacturers’ use of low temperature vaporized hydrogen peroxide and provides more options for device sponsors to consider for submission during the premarket review process.

On Friday, the FDA denied a petition citizen petition ortho-phthalates and revocation of the prior sanctioned uses for five ortho-phthalates in food based on alleged safety concerns. Ortho-phthalates, often referred to as “phthalates,” are chemicals used in plastic products (most commonly in the specific type of plastic named polyvinyl chloride, also known as PVC or vinyl) to make the material soft and less brittle.

On Friday, the FDA approved the Cordis Palmaz Mullins XD Pulmonary Stent

