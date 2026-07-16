The future of pain relief: Exploring opioid alternatives

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Lance Alstodt, chairman and CEO at Biorestorative Therapies, and Paul Mieyal, chief business officer at South Rampart Pharma. We explore why pain has remained such a difficult therapeutic area to tackle and one of the biggest unmet needs today, and how non-opioid mechanisms to regenerative therapies could reshape the future of treatment.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Lance Alstodt, chairman and CEO at Biorestorative Therapies, and Paul Mieyal, chief business officer at South Rampart Pharma. Pain remains one of medicine’s toughest challenges, with vast unmet need, and we look at why progress has been so slow — and how emerging approaches, from non‑opioid pathways to regenerative treatments, could fundamentally change the therapeutic landscape.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Lance Alstodt, Chairman & CEO, BioRestorative Therapies
Paul Mieyal, Chief Business Officer, South Rampart Pharma
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.