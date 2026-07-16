The future of pain relief: Exploring opioid alternatives

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Lance Alstodt, chairman and CEO at Biorestorative Therapies, and Paul Mieyal, chief business officer at South Rampart Pharma. Pain remains one of medicine’s toughest challenges, with vast unmet need, and we look at why progress has been so slow — and how emerging approaches, from non‑opioid pathways to regenerative treatments, could fundamentally change the therapeutic landscape.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Lance Alstodt, Chairman & CEO, BioRestorative Therapies

Paul Mieyal, Chief Business Officer, South Rampart Pharma

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.