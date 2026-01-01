Kerry Need is a biopharmaceutical executive who operates at the intersection of commercial and clinical development -- a rare combination in an industry where most leaders build careers on one side or the other. Over more than two decades with Pfizer, Seagen, and Eli Lilly, he has worked across the commercial value chain in global, in-line, and payer capacities leading brand launches and lifecycle growth strategies before pivoting to lead early- and late-stage global development program teams in oncology. Kerry most recently led multiple development programs through the Pfizer acquisition & integration of Seagen. Kerry’s passion is rooted in the cancer space, developing future leaders, and creating cultures where individuals and teams together can bring innovative new treatments to patients.

Kerry holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University, with additional course work through Harvard Medical School’s HMX program. He lives in Seattle with his wife & two daughters.