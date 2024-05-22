Entero Therapeutics to Present Corporate Update at 2024 BIO International Convention

Late clinical-stage company to provide update on Phase 3 treatment for celiac disease

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly First Wave BioPharma, Inc.) (Nasdaq: ENTO) (“Entero” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention which will be held June 3-6, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Event: BIO International Convention Date: June 3-6, 2024 Presentations: Tuesday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. PDT Location: Company Presentation Theater 4 Registration: https://convention.bio.org/registration

To schedule a meeting at the BIO International Convention with Entero, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform.

For more information about Entero Therapeutics, visit www.enterothera.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

About Entero Therapeutics

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly First Wave BioPharma) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company’s programs address significant unmet needs in GI health and include: latiglutenase, a Phase 3-ready, potentially first-in-class, targeted, oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease; capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist for indications including gastroparesis; and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. For more information visit www.enterothera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether any financing or licensing transaction may be completed, completed with different terms, in an untimely manner, or not at all; whether the Company will be able to realize the expected benefits of its acquisition of ImmunogenX; the Company’s ability to integrate the assets and contemplated commercial operations acquired from ImmunogenX into the Company’s business; whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; whether the Company will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing criteria and the effect of a delisting from Nasdaq on the market for the Company’s securities; the size of the potential markets for the Company’s drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; the effects of the First Wave Bio, Inc. acquisition, the related settlement and their effect on the Company’s business, operating results and financial prospects; and the Company’s current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2024, as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including its proxy statements on Schedule 14A, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

