Elpiscience to Present Its Novel Immunotherapies at Biotech Showcase™ during J.P. Morgan Week 2023

January 4, 2023 | 
2 min read

Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that it will present the latest progress of its innovative molecules and powerful antibody generation platforms at the Biotech Showcase™ conference during J.P. Morgan Week 2023 in San Francisco in January.

SHANGHAI & SUZHOU, China & GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Elpiscience Biopharma, Inc. (“Elpiscience”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, today announced that it will present the latest progress of its innovative molecules and powerful antibody generation platforms at the Biotech Showcase™ conference during J.P. Morgan Week 2023 in San Francisco in January. Elpiscience’s Co-Founder and CEO Darren Ji will also be sharing his perspective on the BioPharma Business in the Asia Pacific Region: Huge Markets, Great Opportunities panel at the conference.

“We are excited to bring to the world our novel immunotherapies, including our first-in-class anti-CD39/TGF-β bispecific antibody ES014 potentially for PD-(L)1 resistant patient population, a highly differentiated anti-LILRB2 antibody ES009, and a pan-acting anti-SIPRα antibody ES004. We look forward to collaborating with pharmaceutical partners to advance our innovative drug candidates to benefit cancer patients worldwide,” said Darren Ji, Co-Founder, and CEO of Elpiscience.

Event Schedules:

Elpiscience’s presentation
Darren Ji, Co-Founder and CEO of Elpiscience
Date and Time: 9 January 2023, 14:30 – 14:45 PST
Location: Hilton Union Square, Franciscan C (Ballroom Level), San Francisco CA

Panel: BioPharma Business in the Asia Pacific Region: Huge Markets, Great Opportunities
Darren Ji, Co-Founder and CEO of Elpiscience
Date and Time: 10 January 2023, 9:00 – 10:00 PST
Location: Hilton Union Square, Imperial Ballroom, San Francisco CA

Elpiscience’s team is participating in partnering system and welcomes the opportunity to meet with potential partners. For meeting appointments, registered attendees can send a request through Biotech Showcase Partnering Platform, and or by contacting Elpiscience directly at BD@elpiscience.com.

About Elpiscience

Elpiscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapy to benefit cancer patients worldwide. The Company has a robust pipeline of globally innovative cancer immunotherapies covering a wide range of oncology targets and multiple proprietary technologies to enable discovery including its Bispecific Macrophage Engager (BiME®) antibody platform for solid tumors, human antibody Fab library ElpiSource™ and H-L interchain disulfide bond engineering BsAb platform Acebody™.

Founded and managed by a team of biotechnology industry leaders and scientists, Elpiscience is supported by a world-class Scientific Advisory Board and high-quality investors including Lilly Asia Ventures, GL Ventures, Hyfinity Investments, Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, CDH, DYEE Capital and Cormorant Asset Management.

For more information, please visit www.elpiscience.com.

Contacts

BD inquiries:
BD@elpiscience.com

Investor inquiries:
IR@elpiscience.com

Media inquiries:
PR@elpiscience.com

Source: Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Events Asia Maryland
