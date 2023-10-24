SUBSCRIBE
Elpiscience Announces Three Poster Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting

Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced it will have three poster presentations at the SITC 2023 Annual Meeting taking place November 3-5, 2023, in San Diego.

SHANGHAI & SUZHOU, China & GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Elpiscience Biopharma, Inc. (“Elpiscience”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies to benefit cancer patients worldwide, today announced it will have three poster presentations at the SITC 2023 Annual Meeting taking place November 3-5, 2023, in San Diego. The posters will highlight its studies on three innovative molecules including a first-in-class NKG2A/NKG2C dual-targeting antibody ES015, a high affinity LILRB1 specific blocking antibody ES008-a, and the first-in-class anti-CD39/TGF-βRII bifunctional fusion protein ES014 which has been proven to be able to deliver TGFβ “trap” to CD39-expressing immune and stroma cells to reshape tumor microenvironment and rejuvenates antitumor immunity.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Selective delivery of TGFβ “trap” to CD39-expressing immune and stroma cells reshapes tumor microenvironment and rejuvenates antitumor immunity
Abstract Number: 453
Date and time: November 3, 2023; 9 am –7 pm PDT
Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: ES015, a first-in-class NKG2A and NKG2C dual-targeting antibody, demonstrated potent anti-tumor immune response
Abstract Number: 498
Date and time: November 4, 2023; 9 am –8:30 pm PDT
Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: ES008-a, a high affinity LILRB1 specific blocking antibody activates multiple immune cells to fight cancers
Abstract Number: 510
Date and time: November 4, 2023; 9 am –8:30 pm PDT
Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

About Elpiscience

Elpiscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing life-changing immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients worldwide. The company’s innovative approach is focused on removing immunosuppressive factors in the tumor microenvironment, by targeting the adenosine pathway and myeloid checkpoints. A pipeline of novel molecules has been developed using its proprietary platforms including a powerful Bispecific Macrophage Engager (BiME®) technology that connects and activates macrophages for solid tumor killing without causing cytokine storms.

For more information, please visit: www.elpiscience.com

Contacts

BD inquiries: BD@elpiscience.com
Media inquiries: PR@elpiscience.com

Source: Elpiscience

