Elpiscience Announces Three Poster Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI & SUZHOU, China & GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Elpiscience Biopharma, Inc. (“Elpiscience”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies to benefit cancer patients worldwide, today announced it will have three poster presentations at the SITC 2023 Annual Meeting taking place November 3-5, 2023, in San Diego. The posters will highlight its studies on three innovative molecules including a first-in-class NKG2A/NKG2C dual-targeting antibody ES015, a high affinity LILRB1 specific blocking antibody ES008-a, and the first-in-class anti-CD39/TGF-βRII bifunctional fusion protein ES014 which has been proven to be able to deliver TGFβ “trap” to CD39-expressing immune and stroma cells to reshape tumor microenvironment and rejuvenates antitumor immunity.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Selective delivery of TGFβ “trap” to CD39-expressing immune and stroma cells reshapes tumor microenvironment and rejuvenates antitumor immunity

Abstract Number: 453

Date and time: November 3, 2023; 9 am –7 pm PDT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: ES015, a first-in-class NKG2A and NKG2C dual-targeting antibody, demonstrated potent anti-tumor immune response

Abstract Number: 498

Date and time: November 4, 2023; 9 am –8:30 pm PDT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Title: ES008-a, a high affinity LILRB1 specific blocking antibody activates multiple immune cells to fight cancers

Abstract Number: 510

Date and time: November 4, 2023; 9 am –8:30 pm PDT

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

About Elpiscience

Elpiscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing life-changing immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients worldwide. The company’s innovative approach is focused on removing immunosuppressive factors in the tumor microenvironment, by targeting the adenosine pathway and myeloid checkpoints. A pipeline of novel molecules has been developed using its proprietary platforms including a powerful Bispecific Macrophage Engager (BiME®) technology that connects and activates macrophages for solid tumor killing without causing cytokine storms.

For more information, please visit: www.elpiscience.com

