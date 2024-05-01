SUBSCRIBE
electroCore to Announce First Quarter March 31, 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

electroCore, Inc. today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Wednesday, May 8, 4:30 PM EDT
Domestic: 877-407-8835
International: located here
Conference ID: 13744118
Webcast: electroCore Earnings Webcast

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


