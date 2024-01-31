SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences to discuss the Company and its programs, including reni-cel:

  • Guggenheim 6thAnnual Biotechnology Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Wednesday, February 7
    Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY
  • Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, February 13
    Time: 8:40 a.m. ET
    Location: Virtual

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine
As a clinical-stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.


Media and Investor Contact: Cristi Barnett (617) 401-0113 cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac