SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Merck dives into cholesterol with first FDA approval for oral PCSK9 inhibitor

July 16, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
Silhouette of scuba diver, coral reef and underwater cave on a blue sea background. Vector nature illustration. Marine life.

iStock, NatuskaDPI

Merck’s once-daily pill is the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor to hit the market for high cholesterol, beating AstraZeneca in the race to develop more accessible treatment options.

Merck has secured the first FDA approval for a once-daily oral PCSK9 inhibitor, a drug designed to lower “bad” LDL cholesterol without the need for an injection.

The FDA greenlight is for enlicitide, to be sold as Lipfendra for adults with high levels of LDL cholesterol and paired with diet and exercise. With Lipfendra, Merck has beat AstraZeneca to market. The U.K. pharma giant is developing its own oral PCSK9 candidate, dubbed AZD0780.

A macrocyclic peptide, Lipfendra was approved under the FDA’s Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program, an initiative launched under former commissioner Marty Makary that is designed to speed up reviews for medicines and companies aligned with certain U.S. government priorities. Lipfendra represents the FDA’s ninth CNPV approval, per BioSpace tracking.

The approval was supported by a pair of Phase 3 trials from Merck’s CORALreef program, one of which included patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), a genetic disorder that causes high LDL levels. In that trial, Lipfendra significantly reduced LDL cholesterol by a placebo-adjusted 59% at 24 weeks, while lowering LDL cholesterol by 56% in a trial of adults with hypercholesterolemia.

For patients without the genetic condition, the drug’s safety profile was similar to that of placebo, while the most common adverse event for those with HeFH was diarrhea.

“LIPFENDRA’s label is the cleanest in the PCSK9 class, carrying zero contraindications or hypersensitivity warnings, unlike currently approved injectable competitors (Repatha, Praluent, and Leqvio), which are each contraindicated in patients with prior serious hypersensitivity reactions,” RBC Capital Markets wrote in a Thursday note to investors.

ransparent plastic tube being blocked by orange balls on blue background. Illustration of the concept of digestive disorders and difficulties on career paths
Cardiovascular disease
Merck’s Cholesterol Pill Delivers ‘Antibody-Like Efficacy’ After Earning FDA Voucher
Merck is eyeing a quick review for its lipid-lowering drug candidate enlicitide, which in December was awarded a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher.
March 31, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

In an add-on trial, Lipfendra significantly outperformed other oral non-statin drugs Nexletol and Zetia in patients with hypercholesterolemia.

“This is a pivotal moment as we bring the first U.S. FDA-approved oral PCSK9 inhibitor to adults with high LDL-C, offering patients an important new option,” Dean Li, Merck’s R&D head, said in a Thursday announcement. “We’re proud of our work with regulators on this rigorous and efficient review process.”

RBC Capital Markets estimate peak sales of around $5 billion by 2034 for Lipfendra. Merck is launching the drug for $315 per month, representing a “meaningful discount” to injectable PCSK9 inhibitors, which range from $500–$600 a month.

Merck is also evaluating Lipfendra for its effect on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

Approvals Regulatory Cardiovascular disease
Merck & Co.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Close up shot red darts arrows in the target center on dark blue sky background. Business target or goal success and winner concept.
Lung cancer
Kelun’s Merck-partnered ADC notches late-stage NSCLC win alongside Keytruda
July 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Podcast
Biogen validates anti-tau approach at AAIC, psychedelics full speed ahead, ATTR-CM shakeup
July 15, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Brain neuro cell growth or damaging drawing with texture shading illustration isolated on dark background
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Lilly keeps door open for maintenance Kisunla after amyloid clearance
July 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Baseball background design. Vector illustration of sports concept
Manufacturing
Manufacturing issues prompt FDA to reject Hengrui-Elevar filings for third time
July 15, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor