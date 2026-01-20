SUBSCRIBE
Moderna, Merck Show Long-Term Survival For mRNA-Keytruda Combo

January 20, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
The companies have an expansive clinical program for the mRNA neoantigen therapy intismeran autogene in combination with immuno-oncology heavyweight Keytruda.

Moderna’s mRNA neoantigen therapy reduced the risk of recurrence or death in patients with advanced melanoma by nearly half at the five-year mark of a mid-stage trial when paired with partner Merck’s Keytruda. The latest results build on the companies’ efforts to develop a long-term solution to the intractable skin cancer that often recurs even after complete removal via surgery.

The data come from an analysis of the Phase IIb KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 study, an open label trial that paired Moderna’s therapy with Merck’s immuno-oncology juggernaut. Patients had high-risk stage three or four melanoma and underwent complete resection prior to receiving the treatment combo or Keytruda alone for a year.

In a readout at the three-year mark in December 2023, the combo reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49% compared to Keytruda alone.

In Tuesday’s release, the companies said that number was the same at the five-year mark. They did not report what Keytruda alone achieved. The study originally reached the primary endpoint in December 2022, achieving a risk reduction of 44%.

Moderna and Merck said in a statement that the data builds on the analyses performed at two years and three years. Safety was consistent with previous readouts.

Intismeran autogene, previously known as mRNA-4157, is a therapeutic vaccine that aims to boost the efficacy of the immune system in fighting cancer. The vaccine is designed to generate T cell responses targeted to the patient’s specific tumor.

The companies are working on a fully enrolled Phase III trial for the combo as an adjuvant treatment in melanoma, while enrollment is underway for a Phase III test in lung cancer, a Phase II test in renal cell carcinoma and more.

Cancer Phase III Clinical research Immuno-oncology
Moderna, Inc. Merck & Co.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
