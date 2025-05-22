SUBSCRIBE
How Target Product Profiles Guide the Industry Through Uncertain Times

May 22, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by IQVIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses the importance of target product profiles, particularly when navigating funding challenges, with Ian Fisher, head of development analytics.

Lori Ellis, head of insights and Ian Fisher, head of development of analytics at IQVIA, discusses the critical importance of Target Product Profiles (TPPs) for life sciences companies, especially during uncertain times with funding challenges.

Fisher emphasizes that TPPs serve as strategic guiding light which help companies articulate their development goals and demonstrate value to potential investors and partners.

This episode is presented in partnership with IQVIA.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Ian Fisher, Head of Development Analytics, IQVIA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
