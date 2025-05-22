How Target Product Profiles Guide the Industry Through Uncertain Times

> Listen on Spotify

Lori Ellis, head of insights and Ian Fisher, head of development of analytics at IQVIA, discusses the critical importance of Target Product Profiles (TPPs) for life sciences companies, especially during uncertain times with funding challenges.

Fisher emphasizes that TPPs serve as strategic guiding light which help companies articulate their development goals and demonstrate value to potential investors and partners.

This episode is presented in partnership with IQVIA.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Ian Fisher, Head of Development Analytics, IQVIA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.