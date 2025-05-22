How Target Product Profiles Guide the Industry Through Uncertain Times

In this episode presented by IQVIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses the importance of target product profiles, particularly when navigating funding challenges, with Ian Fisher, head of development analytics.
Lori Ellis, head of insights and Ian Fisher, head of development of analytics at IQVIA, discusses the critical importance of Target Product Profiles (TPPs) for life sciences companies, especially during uncertain times with funding challenges.
Fisher emphasizes that TPPs serve as strategic guiding light which help companies articulate their development goals and demonstrate value to potential investors and partners.
This episode is presented in partnership with IQVIA.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guest
Ian Fisher, Head of Development Analytics, IQVIA
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.