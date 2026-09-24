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News   Drug Development

How radioligand therapy is rewriting cancer care

September 24, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured presented by Curium, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Mike Patterson, CEO North America and Professor Sabine Brookman-May, vice president and head of Global Clinical Development. We look at the momentum behind radioligand therapy and how its diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities are improving care for more than 14 million patients worldwide.

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In this episode of Denatured presented by Curium, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Mike Patterson, CEO North America and Professor Sabine Brookman-May, vice president and head of Global Clinical Development. We examine radioligand therapy’s accelerating momentum and how its diagnostic and therapeutic reach could potentially reshape care for more than 14 million patients worldwide.

We also discuss Curium’s push to expand US capacity and scale up at pace, and critically what success could mean for patients with cancer in the years ahead.

This episode is presented in partnership with Curium.

Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests
Mike Patterson, CEO North America, Curium

Sabine Brookman-May, VP and Head of Global Clinical Development, Curium

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

BioSpace Insights Denatured Podcasts Clinical research Cancer Prostate cancer Radioligand Partnered Radiopharmaceuticals Supply chain Manufacturing
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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