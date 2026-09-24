How radioligand therapy is rewriting cancer care

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

> Watch on YouTube

In this episode of Denatured presented by Curium, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Mike Patterson, CEO North America and Professor Sabine Brookman-May, vice president and head of Global Clinical Development. We examine radioligand therapy’s accelerating momentum and how its diagnostic and therapeutic reach could potentially reshape care for more than 14 million patients worldwide.

We also discuss Curium’s push to expand US capacity and scale up at pace, and critically what success could mean for patients with cancer in the years ahead.

This episode is presented in partnership with Curium.

Host

Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Mike Patterson, CEO North America, Curium

Sabine Brookman-May, VP and Head of Global Clinical Development, Curium

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.