SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business   Deals

Lilly sets aside up to $3.25B to tackle critical unmet need targets with InnoCare

September 24, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Business people shaking hand in China.

iStock, Rawpixel

InnoCare Pharma is the latest addition to Eli Lilly’s dealmaking spree, which includes some of the biggest acquisitions this year: up to $7 billion for Kelonia Therapeutics in April and up to $7.8 billion for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in March.

Eli Lilly is fronting $100 million to partner with Beijing-based InnoCare Pharma to develop novel therapies for five targets with critical unmet medical needs.

Aside from the upfront commitment, the pharma could be on the hook for around $3.25 billion in development and commercial milestone payments, according to a Thursday morning release. InnoCare will also be entitled to single-digit tiered royalties on annual net sales on any products that reach the market.

The partners will leverage InnoCare’s drug discovery platform to develop drug candidates for up to five targets. The companies haven’t disclosed what indications they plan to work on. BioSpace has reached out to Lilly for further details.

InnoCare, which focuses on cancer and autoimmune diseases, joins Lilly’s growing roster of partners and pickups as the pharma maintains a busy dealmaking pace. Late last month, the Indiana giant swallowed Merida Biosciences in a deal that could hit $2.875 billion in value, gaining the biotech’s early-stage precision therapy candidate MER511 for thyroid eye disease and Graves’ disease.

In July, Lilly paid $2.8 billion upfront plus up to $1 billion in contingent value rights to acquire AtaiBeckley, marking the pharma’s entry into the psychedelics arena.

Lilly has so far inked some of the biggest takeovers this year, including the April acquisition of Kelonia Therapeutics, which could reach up to $7 billion in value, and the purchase of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in March for up to $7.8 billion.

Business competition illustration featuring businessman standing on stacked dollar representing financial success, salary growth, wealth inequality, and achievement
Mergers & acquisitions
Lilly’s $25B+ M&A spree captures half of pharma’s 2026 capacity
Over the past decade, Eli Lilly has bought out more biotechs than any of the other top 12 pharmas by revenue—with 10 of those acquisitions arriving just this year.
June 10, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

For InnoCare, the Lilly deal is the latest contract with a Western pharma. In 2021, Biogen paid $125 million upfront to license the company’s oral BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib for multiple sclerosis. This deal included up to $812.5 million in milestones. In February 2023, however, the pharma terminated this agreement and returned the asset to InnoCare.

In October last year, Zenas BioSciences committed $100 million to pick up orelabrutinib and a host of other candidates for autoimmune conditions. Including milestones, the Zenas contract could mean more than $2 billion in payments for InnoCare.

China Cancer Autoimmune disease
Eli Lilly and Company
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Robotic claw clutching a money stock illustration
Funding
Backed by NVIDIA and Anthropic, Basecamp bags $140M to advance AI-designed drugs
September 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand shaking print screen on wooden block cube between human icon for business deal and agreement concept.
Deals
Roche inks up to $2B deal with Atavistik for new cardiometabolic drugs
September 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CURIUM
How radioligand therapy is rewriting cancer care
September 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Man making decision what path, direction to take. Arrows pointing in different directions
Immunology and inflammation
Immunovant ditches lupus for multi-hyphenate inflammatory drug after mid-stage miss
September 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong