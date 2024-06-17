SUBSCRIBE
GLP-1 injector pens and pills against colorful background
Weight loss
5 Startups Looking to Compete in the Obesity Space
With GLP-1 receptor agonists expected to dominate the weight loss market in the near term, several young companies are building on this mechanism, while others are taking a completely different approach.
July 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Illustration of ADCs and 100-dollar bills
Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
July 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Deals
Genmab Leans into Hot ADC Space with $1.8B ProfoundBio Acquisition
Genmab announced Wednesday it is buying ProfoundBio and its pipeline of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates being developed for gynecologic cancers and other solid tumors.
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D rendering of antibody-drug conjugate/
BioForest
ADC-Focused ProfoundBio Raises $112M in Oversubscribed Series B
The latest round of funding for Seattle-based ProfoundBio will go towards advancing its one preclinical and three clinical antibody-drug conjugate candidates.
February 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Genmab Completes Acquisition of ProfoundBio
May 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
BioForest
ProfoundBio to Present Data on Multiple Preclinical Programs From Its Antibody-Drug Conjugate Pipeline at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024
April 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
BioForest
Genmab to Broaden and Strengthen Oncology Portfolio with Acquisition of ProfoundBio
April 3, 2024
 · 
8 min read
BioForest
ProfoundBio Raises $112 Million in Oversubscribed Series B Equity Financing to Advance its Clinical-Stage Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Pipeline
February 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
ProfoundBio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of PRO1107, a Protein Tyrosine Kinase 7 (PTK7)-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate Incorporating a Novel, Proprietary Hydrophilic MMAE-Based Linker-Drug
February 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
FDA
ProfoundBio Announces Rinatabart Sesutecan FDA Fast Track Designation for Patients with Advanced Ovarian Cancer
January 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioForest
ProfoundBio to Participate in upcoming RBC Capital Markets and JP Morgan Healthcare Conferences
December 5, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
ProfoundBio Readies for Next Phase of Growth with Management Team Additions and Advisory Board Appointment
November 2, 2023
 · 
4 min read
BioForest
ProfoundBio to Participate in the Wells Fargo 2023 Virtual Private Biotech Symposium and Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
October 24, 2023
 · 
1 min read
BioForest
ProfoundBio to Participate in the Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference
October 5, 2023
 · 
1 min read
