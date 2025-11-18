SUBSCRIBE
Genmab Prunes Another ADC From $1.8B ProfoundBio Acquisition

November 18, 2025 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pruning tree branches. Gloved hands hold a branch and cutting shears, the gardener takes care of the park. Vector illustration.

iStock, Ekaterina Chergik

Only one clinical-stage asset from the ProfoundBio acquisition remains in development: The antibody-drug conjugate Rina-S, in late-stage studies for ovarian and endometrial cancer.

Genmab has scrapped another antibody-drug conjugate picked up in its $1.8 billion acquisition of ProfoundBio last year, continuing the pruning of that company’s molecules.

The asset, dubbed GEN1160, was in a Phase I/II study assessing its safety and efficacy for blood cancers and solid tumors. The trial was cut “due to slow enrollment,” according to an update to a federal clinical trials database. Confirming the move to Fierce Biotech, a Genmab spokesperson added that GEN1160 is being shelved “in line with our portfolio prioritization strategy.”

“This approach ensures we focus our resources on developing innovative antibody medicines with the greatest potential to make a meaningful impact for patients,” the spokesperson said.

Monday’s news comes after Genmab in September discontinued the development of GEN1107, another antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that was in Phase I/II development, but this time for advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial and triple-negative breast cancer. According to its own Clinical Trials.gov page, GEN1107 was abandoned because its “overall benefit-risk profile no longer supports continuation.”

GEN1160 and GEN1107 are two of the three clinical-stage cancer assets obtained by Genmab in its $1.8 billion acquisition of ProfoundBio in April 2024. The remaining clinical molecule from that deal, rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S), the centerpiece of the acquisition, remains in development.

Rina-S is in late-stage development for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer. The drug had a readout last month in endometrial cancer at the 2025 meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology. In the Phase I/II RAINFOL-01 study, Rina-S, which was dosed every 3 weeks, elicited a 50% confirmed objective response rate over a median follow-up of 1 year.

RAINFOL-01 enrolled heavily pretreated patients with endometrial cancer whose disease had progressed even after platinum-based chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibition. The study also documented two complete responses.

Meanwhile, in March, Genmab released Phase I/II data for Rina-S in ovarian cancer, touting a confirmed objective response rate of 55.6% in heavily pretreated patients, with median duration of response not yet reached.

Elsewhere in its oncology push, Genmab in September acquired rising cancer star Merus for $8 billion. The buyout, which represented a 41% premium to Merus’ closing price the day before the deal was announced, will give Genmab the bispecific antibody petosemtamab that binds both EGFR and LGR5 markers.

In May, petosemtamab plus Keytruda treatment resulted in a 79% overall survival rate at 12 months in a Phase II study of head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma. The overall response rate was 63%.

Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
ProfoundBio
