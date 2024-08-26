SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Deep Dive: Obesity and Diabetes Markets Explode

August 26, 2024 | 
3 min read | 
Heather McKenzie
A scale and fat cells

A scale and fat cells

Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

In this deep dive BioSpace dissects the global obesity and diabetes markets along with the growing pipelines that aim to serve them.

The global obesity market is forecasted to reach between $100 billion and $160 billion in the next decade. Meanwhile, the market for type 2 diabetes, which is closely related, is predicted to exceed $70 billion by 2032. There is thus considerable opportunity for Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Pfizer and the multitude of other biopharma companies vying for a piece of the lucrative pie.

Weight-Loss Market Estimates and Projections

Source: IQVIA, Reuters, Goldman Sachs

Source: IQVIA, Reuters, Goldman Sachs

Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

While exceedingly successful, many suspect the current GLP-1 injection therapies for obesity will ultimately be replaced by oral GLP-1 drugs, and several companies, including Lilly, Novo and Pfizer, are racing to bring their versions to the market. In addition, the space is not limiting itself to GLP-1s but is also exploring novel mechanisms to tackle these widespread diseases.

Here, BioSpace examines the current obesity and diabetes markets along with the growing pipelines that aim to serve them.

Weight Loss: A Two-Horse Race

The obesity market is currently dominated by two companies: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. While Novo’s obesity drug Wegovy had a two-year head start on Lilly’s Zepbound, the latter is making up ground. On August 7, Novo reported its second-quarter earnings, revealing profits of $1.7 billion for Wegovy and $4.23 billion for diabetes drug Ozempic. Despite growth rates of 53% and 30%, respectively, for the drugs, investors were not impressed because analyst forecasts were missed. Lilly, on the other hand, beat Q2 expectations, bringing in $1.24 billion for Zepbound and $3.1 billion for diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

But the future is much more than a two-horse race. Several companies, including Pfizer, Roche, Viking Therapeutics, and Rivus Pharmaceuticals, are developing obesity therapeutics. Some leverage the GLP-1 pathway, while others commit to different mechanisms, including amylin analogs and mitochondrial uncoupling. Other players in the space include Veru Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Altimmune, Amgen, and Amylyx.

Approval Timeline

The obesity space truly caught fire with the clinical success of Wegovy and Zepbound, but these products follow several other treatments for obesity and diabetes approved over the past two-plus decades. Here is a sampling of noteworthy products.

November 2023

Eli Lilly, Zepbound

Generic name: Tirzepatide

Treatment: Weight management

June 2022

Vivus, Qsymia

Generic names: Phentermine and topiramate

Treatment: Weight management in pediatric patients

May 2022

Eli Lilly, Mounjaro

Generic name: Tirzepatide

Treatment: Type 2 diabetes

June 2021

Novo Nordisk, Wegovy

Generic name: Semaglutide

Treatment: Obesity

December 2020

Novo Nordisk, Saxenda

Generic name: Liraglutide

Treatment: Obesity in adolescents

September 2019

Novo Nordisk, Rybelsus

Generic name: Semaglutide

Treatment: Type 2 diabetes (pill form)

December 2017

Novo Nordisk, Ozempic

Generic Name: semaglutide

Treatment: Type 2 diabetes

September 2014

Takeda, Contrave

Generic names: Naltrexone and bupropion

Treatment: Weight loss

July 2012

Vivus, Qsymia

Generic names: Phentermine and topiramate

Treatment: Weight management in adult patients

January 2010

Novo Nordisk, Victoza

Generic name: Liraglutide

Treatment: Type 2 diabetes

April 2005

Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Byetta

Generic name: Exenatide

Treatment: Type 2 diabetes

The Highly Sought Weight-Loss Pill

In 2019, the FDA approved Novo’s Rybelsus as the first oral GLP-1 for type 2 diabetes. Considered by many to be the next frontier in obesity treatment, oral medicines are under development by a number of companies, including Novo, whose amycretin is in Phase I trials, and Lilly, which has a Phase III trial underway for orforglipron. Brazilian owned multinational company Eurofarma also has a Phase III study underway for its oral candidate sibutramine/topiramate XR.

Meanwhile, a host of companies have oral assets in earlier-stage trials. Pfizer recently announced that it would move forward with a modified-release formulation of its candidate danuglipron, and in December 2023, San Francisco–based Structure Therapeutics announced positive results from a Phase IIa trial of its weight-loss pill GSBR-1290.

Note: Not all companies with oral medicines in Phase I and II trials are included.

Note: Not all companies with oral medicines in Phase I and II trials are included.

Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

Widely hailed as “the next big thing” in the obesity space, several companies—including Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer—are developing oral GLP-1 candidates.

How long before oral GLP-1s take majority share of the market?

Source: BioSpace LinkedIn poll, August 2024

Source: BioSpace LinkedIn poll, August 2024

Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

This deep dive was originally published as a special edition of ClinicaSpace. Subscribe here.

Obesity Weight loss Diabetes Special edition
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida
Phase III
Amgen Scores Late-Stage Wins in Eczema and Myasthenia Gravis, But Analysts See Mixed Results
September 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Novo Grilled By Senate, PhRMA’s IRA Win and BMS’ KarXT Awaits Approval
September 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
Policy
Novo’s Ozempic Seen as Shoo-In for Next Round of Medicare Price Negotiations
September 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Mechanical weight scale, body mass control concept : Bathroom scale on pale blue wood background. Analog scale operated with spring that pressure is calibrated to translate tension into a mass readout.
Weight Loss
New Weight Loss Biotech Metsera Stuns with 7.5% Weight Loss, Few Side Effects
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong