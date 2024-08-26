Deep Dive: Obesity and Diabetes Markets Explode

The global obesity market is forecasted to reach between $100 billion and $160 billion in the next decade. Meanwhile, the market for type 2 diabetes, which is closely related, is predicted to exceed $70 billion by 2032. There is thus considerable opportunity for Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Pfizer and the multitude of other biopharma companies vying for a piece of the lucrative pie.

Weight-Loss Market Estimates and Projections

While exceedingly successful, many suspect the current GLP-1 injection therapies for obesity will ultimately be replaced by oral GLP-1 drugs, and several companies, including Lilly, Novo and Pfizer, are racing to bring their versions to the market. In addition, the space is not limiting itself to GLP-1s but is also exploring novel mechanisms to tackle these widespread diseases.

Here, BioSpace examines the current obesity and diabetes markets along with the growing pipelines that aim to serve them.

Weight Loss: A Two-Horse Race

The obesity market is currently dominated by two companies: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. While Novo’s obesity drug Wegovy had a two-year head start on Lilly’s Zepbound, the latter is making up ground. On August 7, Novo reported its second-quarter earnings, revealing profits of $1.7 billion for Wegovy and $4.23 billion for diabetes drug Ozempic. Despite growth rates of 53% and 30%, respectively, for the drugs, investors were not impressed because analyst forecasts were missed. Lilly, on the other hand, beat Q2 expectations, bringing in $1.24 billion for Zepbound and $3.1 billion for diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

But the future is much more than a two-horse race. Several companies, including Pfizer, Roche, Viking Therapeutics, and Rivus Pharmaceuticals, are developing obesity therapeutics. Some leverage the GLP-1 pathway, while others commit to different mechanisms, including amylin analogs and mitochondrial uncoupling. Other players in the space include Veru Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Altimmune, Amgen, and Amylyx.

Approval Timeline

The obesity space truly caught fire with the clinical success of Wegovy and Zepbound, but these products follow several other treatments for obesity and diabetes approved over the past two-plus decades. Here is a sampling of noteworthy products.



November 2023 Eli Lilly, Zepbound Generic name: Tirzepatide Treatment: Weight management



June 2022 Vivus, Qsymia Generic names: Phentermine and topiramate Treatment: Weight management in pediatric patients



May 2022 Eli Lilly, Mounjaro Generic name: Tirzepatide Treatment: Type 2 diabetes



June 2021 Novo Nordisk, Wegovy Generic name: Semaglutide Treatment: Obesity



December 2020 Novo Nordisk, Saxenda Generic name: Liraglutide Treatment: Obesity in adolescents



September 2019 Novo Nordisk, Rybelsus Generic name: Semaglutide Treatment: Type 2 diabetes (pill form)



December 2017 Novo Nordisk, Ozempic Generic Name: semaglutide Treatment: Type 2 diabetes



September 2014 Takeda, Contrave Generic names: Naltrexone and bupropion Treatment: Weight loss



July 2012 Vivus, Qsymia Generic names: Phentermine and topiramate Treatment: Weight management in adult patients



January 2010 Novo Nordisk, Victoza Generic name: Liraglutide Treatment: Type 2 diabetes



April 2005 Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Byetta Generic name: Exenatide Treatment: Type 2 diabetes



The Highly Sought Weight-Loss Pill

In 2019, the FDA approved Novo’s Rybelsus as the first oral GLP-1 for type 2 diabetes. Considered by many to be the next frontier in obesity treatment, oral medicines are under development by a number of companies, including Novo, whose amycretin is in Phase I trials, and Lilly, which has a Phase III trial underway for orforglipron. Brazilian owned multinational company Eurofarma also has a Phase III study underway for its oral candidate sibutramine/topiramate XR.

Meanwhile, a host of companies have oral assets in earlier-stage trials. Pfizer recently announced that it would move forward with a modified-release formulation of its candidate danuglipron, and in December 2023, San Francisco–based Structure Therapeutics announced positive results from a Phase IIa trial of its weight-loss pill GSBR-1290.

Widely hailed as “the next big thing” in the obesity space, several companies—including Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer—are developing oral GLP-1 candidates.

How long before oral GLP-1s take majority share of the market?

