ADA: Boehringer leans on fat mass benefits as obesity bet delivers ‘less competitive’ weight reduction

Boehringer Ingelheim’s weekly injection cut visceral and liver fat in patients with overweight or obesity, though overall weight loss data fell short of what analysts deem competitive.

Boehringer’s Zealand-partnered GLP-1/GIP candidate, dubbed survodutide, “demonstrated a less competitive profile vs other agents,” analysts at BMO Capital Markets told investors in a Sunday evening note. “We think it could be more difficult for Zealand/BI to find a competitive foothold in today’s rapidly evolving obesity/metabolic market.”

In the Phase 3 SYNCHRONIZE-1 study, survodutide elicited average weight loss of up to 16.6%, whereas placebo comparators lost 3.2% of their body weight at the 76-week follow-up. This effect, according to a Sunday release, was statistically significant. Boehringer presented these data at the 2026 American Diabetes Association conference.

While BMO called this outcome “less competitive profile vs other agents,” the firm conceded that the placebo group in Boehringer’s study had higher use of “prohibited GLP-1s,” which is likely what led to “outsized weightloss” in the control arm.

Despite the underwhelming overall weight loss outcome, BMO pointed to survodutide’s specific benefits on fat mass. Boehringer’s pre-specified analysis on a sub-study of SYNCHRONIZE-1 showed that patients on the candidate lost up to 34% of their visceral fat mass versus baseline, accounting for most of their overall weight reduction. Liver fat dropped 63.1% at 76 weeks.

These findings suggest that survodutide induces “a targeted reduction in metabolically harmful fat,” Boehringer said on Sunday. BMO agreed, with analysts calling the figures “impressive.”

As for safety, the pharma noted that 19% of patients in the survodutide arm dropped out due to gastrointestinal side effects, as opposed to 2.9% in the placebo arm. BMO appeared largely unperturbed by this signal, writing that “a more rigid dosing schedule that didn’t allow for down titration in certain segments of the study could have potentially driven the worse [adverse event] outcomes and higher patient drop out rates we saw in the study.”

Also at ADA, Boehringer posted data from the Phase 3 SYNCHRONIZE-MASLD study, which tested survodutide in more than 200 patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). Results showed that at 48 weeks, up to 84.2% of patients on survodutide saw at least a 30% relative decrease in liver fat, as compared with 24.3% in the placebo arm—a treatment effect that was significant.

Boehringer and Zealand’s drug also lowered body weight by up to 12.2% in this study, versus 1% weight reduction in placebo comparitors.

Designed to be administered via weekly injections, survodutide is a peptide therapeutic that works by activating the GLP-1 and GIP pathways, in turn helping curb appetite and control blood sugar levels, among other cardiometabolic benefits. Boehringer licensed survodutide from Zealand in 2011 for EUR 41 million ($47.25 million) upfront and up to EUR 376 million ($433.35 million) in milestones. The pharma is solely responsible for developing the drug.