AI Return on Investment: Just Because We Can, Should We?

September 26, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

In this episode, Lori and guests continue their exploratory discussion on AI and focus on the challenges of globalization and return on investment.

Globalization, return on investment, diverse data sets undiscovered: this episode continues the exploration of AI. As we see the industry level out AI adoption, the future is still exciting and yet uncertain. With quantum around the corner, there are still challenges with AI at every turn.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Moritz von Stosch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Chief Innovation Officer, DataHow

⁠⁠⁠⁠Nindhana Paranthaman⁠⁠⁠⁠, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Development, Summit Therapeutics

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paul Agapow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Data Science, BioNTech

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.

Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
