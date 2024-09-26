AI Return on Investment: Just Because We Can, Should We?

In this episode, Lori and guests continue their exploratory discussion on AI and focus on the challenges of globalization and return on investment.
Globalization, return on investment, diverse data sets undiscovered: this episode continues the exploration of AI. As we see the industry level out AI adoption, the future is still exciting and yet uncertain. With quantum around the corner, there are still challenges with AI at every turn.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Mike King, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA
Moritz von Stosch, Chief Innovation Officer, DataHow
Nindhana Paranthaman, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Development, Summit Therapeutics
Paul Agapow, Head of Data Science, BioNTech
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.