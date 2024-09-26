AI Return on Investment: Just Because We Can, Should We?

> Listen on Spotify

Globalization, return on investment, diverse data sets undiscovered: this episode continues the exploration of AI. As we see the industry level out AI adoption, the future is still exciting and yet uncertain. With quantum around the corner, there are still challenges with AI at every turn.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Moritz von Stosch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Chief Innovation Officer, DataHow

⁠⁠⁠⁠Nindhana Paranthaman⁠⁠⁠⁠, Executive Medical Director, Clinical Development, Summit Therapeutics

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paul Agapow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Data Science, BioNTech

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.