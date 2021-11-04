SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update November 11, 2021

November 4, 2021 | 
1 min read

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. today announced that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, November 10th.

Nov. 4, 2021 12:30 UTC

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, November 10th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, November 11th at 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time:

7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET

Web access:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/250819405

Dial In:

(888) 440-4368

Conference ID:

4814247

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 18, 2021, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 4814247.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Contact:
Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Tim McCarthy
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Earnings Events
