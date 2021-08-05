DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update August 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc.. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, August 11th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Time: 7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET Web access: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3192933/FBC5C2BE41E26E2C70F89B28EC5DB100 Dial In: (844) 557-8483 (domestic) (825) 312-2381 (international) Conference ID: 4148874

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 19, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (US Toll Free), (416) 621-4642 (International), and entering the replay passcode: 4148874.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering serious diseases. Our lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Based on promising early clinical results, we are advancing DM199 in our REMEDY Phase 2/3 trial in the treatment of AIS and completing enrollment in our REDUX Phase 2 trial for the treatment of certain rare and significant unmet causes of CKD. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

