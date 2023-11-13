DiaMedica Therapeutics Provides a Business Update and Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease, today provided a business update and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and third quarter 2023 financial results.

ReMEDy2 Phase 2/3 AIS Clinical Developments

Following in-depth discussions of the ReMEDy2 Phase 2/3 protocol design with global stroke experts, the scientific advisory board and current investigators, the Company has made several important amendments to the protocol. These changes were submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early October and the Company is proceeding with use of the amended protocol as the FDA did not issue any comments during the 30-day review period which ended on November 3, 2023.

These study modifications include focusing participant eligibility to those subjects with only moderate acute ischemic strokes in the anterior circulation. Moderate strokes are commonly defined as those stroke patients having a baseline National Institute of Health Score (NIHSS) of 5-15. Moderate severity strokes frequently result from occlusions in small vessels, and if diagnosed after the tPA treatment window has closed, typically have limited treatment alternatives as they are generally not candidates for mechanical thrombectomy. The exclusion of posterior circulation (PC) strokes aligns with enrollment criteria used by Techpool Bio-Pharma, the marketer of urinary-derived KLK1, called KAILIKANG®, in their registration studies in China. Given the ReMEDy2 primary endpoint of modified Rankin score (mRS) of 0-1 (excellent outcome), the Company believes that focusing on strokes of moderate severity will maximize the potential performance improvement in participants treated with DM199 vs. placebo, meaning that this change should increase the number of participants receiving DM199 achieving an excellent outcome as compared to the placebo group. This change is also consistent with results from the Company’s Phase 2, ReMEDy1 stroke trial, where the subgroup of participants with moderate strokes, not receiving mechanical thrombectomy prior to enrollment, showed a greater percentage of patients on DM199 achieving an mRS of 0-1 compared to placebo, recognizing that the trial had a relatively small number of participants.

“The revisions we are implementing to the ReMEDy2 trial protocol reflect the feedback we’ve received from clinical sites and stroke key opinion leaders and follows more closely the clinical studies with KAILIKANG® in China,” said Jordon Dubow, M.D., DiaMedica’s Interim Chief Medical Officer. “With these changes, we aim to leverage new insights and data to optimize our trial execution, accelerate the involvement of new clinical sites, and ultimately, enhance the robustness of our study findings.”

For more information about the ReMEDy2 AIS Phase 2/3 clinical trial, please visit (www.remedytrial.com).

DiaMedica has been working closely with PPD Development, L.P., its contract research organization (CRO), on the re-initiation of the study in parallel to the FDA protocol amendment review period. The Company anticipates that the initial clinical study sites in the United States will be activated in November and December 2023. These initial sites enrolled participants prior to the clinical hold and have elected to continue. The bulk of the U.S. sites are expected to be activated in the first half of 2024 and the Company is also preparing to expand globally to further accelerate enrollment in ReMEDy2.

At this time, based upon enrollment rates in recent stroke trials and discussions with multiple CROs, the Company believes that full enrollment for the interim analysis can be completed in 2024.

“We are thrilled to be reengaging with doctors and hospitals to work towards developing DM199 as a significant advance for the treatment of ischemic stroke patients,” commented Rick Pauls, DiaMedica’s Chief Executive Officer. “The updates to our clinical trial protocol are expected to provide the most reliable read on the potential for DM199 to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DiaMedica reported total cash, cash equivalents and investments of $56.2 million, current liabilities of $2.2 million and working capital of $45.7 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and investments of $33.5 million, $2.2 million in current liabilities and $31.7 million in working capital as of December 31, 2022. The increases in cash and investments and in working capital were due primarily to the $36.8 million of net proceeds from the June and April 2023 private placements, partially offset by cash used to fund operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $14.9 million compared to $8.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in cash usage relates primarily to the increased net loss in the current year period over the prior year period and increased amortization of discounts on marketable securities, partially offset by non-cash share-based compensation and the effects of changes in operating assets and liabilities in the current year period.

Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, up from $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. R&D expenses increased to $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, up from $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase for the nine-month comparison was driven principally by costs incurred for the in-use studies performed to address the recently lifted clinical hold on the Company’s ReMEDy2 AIS trial, costs incurred for the Phase 1C study determining the DM199 blood concentration levels achieved with the IV dose of DM199 and increased manufacturing and process development costs. Also contributing to the increase were increased personnel costs associated with expanding the clinical team. These increases were partially offset by decreased costs incurred for the Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 AIS trial as activity was limited prior to the June 2023 lift of the clinical hold.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, up from $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. G&A expenses were $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, up from $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase for the nine-month comparison was primarily due to increased legal fees incurred in connection with our lawsuit against PRA Netherlands and increased personnel costs incurred in conjunction with expanding the team. Increased cost for patent prosecution and non-cash share-based compensation also contributed to the increase.

Other income, net, was $693 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, up from $76 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Other income, net, was $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, up from $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase for the nine-month comparison was due to increased interest earned on marketable securities.

About ReMEDy2 Trial

The ReMEDy2 trial is an adaptive design, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial studying the use of the Company’s product candidate, DM199, to treat acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients. The trial is intended to enroll approximately 350 patients at up to 100 sites in the United States with planned global expansion. Patients enrolled in the trial will be treated for three weeks with either DM199 or placebo, beginning within 24 hours of the onset of AIS symptoms, with the final follow-up at 90 days. The trial excludes patients treated with tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) and/or mechanical thrombectomy. DiaMedica believes that the proposed trial has the potential to serve as a pivotal registration study of DM199 in this patient population.

About DM199

DM199 is a recombinant (synthetic) form of human tissue kallikrein-1 (KLK1). KLK1 is a serine protease (protein) that plays an important role in the regulation of diverse physiological processes including blood flow, inflammation, fibrosis, oxidative stress and neurogenesis via a molecular mechanism that increases production of nitric oxide and prostaglandin. KLK1 deficiency may play a role in multiple vascular and fibrotic diseases such as stroke, chronic kidney disease, retinopathy, vascular dementia, and resistant hypertension where current treatment options are limited or ineffective. DiaMedica is the first company to have developed and clinically studied a recombinant form of the KLK1 protein. The KLK1 protein, produced from the pancreas of pigs and human urine, has been used to treat patients in Japan, China and South Korea for decades. DM199 is currently being studied in patients with acute ischemic stroke (AIS). In September 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to DM199 for the treatment of AIS.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 3,272 $ 1,640 $ 9,433 $ 5,569 General and administrative 1,885 1,488 5,986 4,459 Operating loss (5,157 ) (3,128 ) (15,419 ) (10,028 ) Other income: Other income, net 693 76 1,220 124 Loss before income tax expense (4,464 ) (3,052 ) (14,199 ) (9,904 ) Income tax expense (7 ) (7 ) (21 ) (21 ) Net loss (4,471 ) (3,059 ) (14,220 ) (9,925 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (64 ) 5 (53 ) (111 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (4,535 ) $ (3,054 ) $ (14,273 ) $ (10,036 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 37,949,422 26,443,067 30,751,329 26,443,067

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,232 $ 4,728 Short term marketable securities 44,233 28,774 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,111 251 Amounts receivable 310 82 Total current assets 47,886 33,835 Non-current assets: Long term marketable securities 9,746 — Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 372 424 Property and equipment, net 135 136 Total non-current assets 10,253 560 Total assets $ 58,139 $ 34,395 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 863 $ 734 Accrued liabilities 1,227 1,365 Operating lease obligation 78 63 Finance lease obligation 2 6 Total current liabilities 2,170 2,168 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease obligation, non-current 337 396 Finance lease obligation, non-current 3 4 Total non-current liabilities 340 400 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, no par value; unlimited authorized; 37,953,711 and 26,443,067 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Paid-in capital 166,153 128,078 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (127 ) (74 ) Accumulated deficit (110,397 ) (96,177 ) Total shareholders’ equity 55,629 31,827 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 58,139 $ 34,395

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,220 ) $ (9,925 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation 1,227 1,091 Amortization of discount on marketable securities (856 ) 118 Non-cash lease expense 52 47 Depreciation 22 19 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Amounts receivable (228 ) 55 Prepaid expenses and other assets (860 ) (134 ) Accounts payable 129 355 Accrued liabilities (182 ) (371 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,916 ) (8,745 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (64,537 ) (35,895 ) Maturities of marketable securities 40,135 42,758 Purchases of property and equipment (21 ) (49 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24,423 ) 6,814 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs 36,848 — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (5 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 36,843 (5 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,496 ) (1,936 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,728 4,707 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,232 $ 2,771 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Cash paid for income taxes $ 26 $ 10 Assets acquired under financing lease $ — $ 446

