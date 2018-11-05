SUBSCRIBE
Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for its Tumor-Selective Technology Platform at the 30th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therpeutics Symposium

November 5, 2018 | 
1 min read

Cybrexa Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a new class of cancer therapeutics through its tumor-selective technology platform, today announced that the company will present preclinical data at the 30th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium to be held November 13 - 16, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a new class of cancer therapeutics through its tumor-selective technology platform, today announced that the company will present preclinical data at the 30th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium to be held November 13 - 16, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. The preclinical data that will be presented includes the successful conjugation of BMN673 (Talazoparib, a PARP inhibitor commonly used for the treatment of breast cancer patients with BRCA1/2 mutations) to a low pH-sensing peptide, using the company’s proprietary tumor-selective technology platform. Cybrexa’s platform leverages a novel, peptide-based technology capable of efficiently and selectively delivering small molecules across the membrane of tumor cells, specifically under low pH conditions.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

PB-014 - Development of tumor-targeted PARP inhibitors for the treatment of solid cancers

Session:

DNA Repair Modulation

Date and Time:

November 13; 12:00 – 6:30 p.m. CET

Location:

Exhibition Hall

Presenting Author:

Ranjit S. Bindra, MD, PhD – Cybrexa Scientific Co-founder, and

Associate Professor at the Yale School of Medicine

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing an entirely new class of small molecule DNA repair inhibitors and DNA damaging agents (TSDs) that directly target the tumor microenvironment. This approach will both improve the efficacy while at the same time reduce toxicity of existing cancer drugs. The Company has made significant progress since its inception and now has several drug candidates that are being run through its in vitro and in vivo screening platform. The objective is to have at least one of its TSDs ready for a phase I clinical trial within two years. Cybrexa was founded by successful entrepreneurs Per Hellsund, Kevin Didden and Kevin Rakin, who most recently built and successfully exited Cyvek, Inc. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

