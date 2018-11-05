Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for its Tumor-Selective Technology Platform at the 30th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therpeutics Symposium

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a new class of cancer therapeutics through its tumor-selective technology platform, today announced that the company will present preclinical data at the 30th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium to be held November 13 - 16, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. The preclinical data that will be presented includes the successful conjugation of BMN673 (Talazoparib, a PARP inhibitor commonly used for the treatment of breast cancer patients with BRCA1/2 mutations) to a low pH-sensing peptide, using the company’s proprietary tumor-selective technology platform. Cybrexa’s platform leverages a novel, peptide-based technology capable of efficiently and selectively delivering small molecules across the membrane of tumor cells, specifically under low pH conditions.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

PB-014 - Development of tumor-targeted PARP inhibitors for the treatment of solid cancers Session: DNA Repair Modulation Date and Time: November 13; 12:00 – 6:30 p.m. CET Location: Exhibition Hall Presenting Author: Ranjit S. Bindra, MD, PhD – Cybrexa Scientific Co-founder, and Associate Professor at the Yale School of Medicine

About Cybrexa