Constitution Surgery Alliance ASC Facilities Achieve 12,000th Total Joint Arthroplasty Milestone

August 7, 2024 | 
AVON, Conn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Surgery Alliance (“CSA”), a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers, is pleased to announce that its portfolio of centers have crossed a significant milestone of performing over 12,000 total joint arthroplasties (TJAs).

This achievement is the latest public recognition for the quality and clinical excellence of CSA facilities. Most recently, Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center was one of only 32 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the nation to earn the prestigious Advanced Orthopaedic Certification for Total Joint Replacement by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). In May, U.S. News & World Report named two CSA surgery centers to its inaugural “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list: East Bay Surgery Center (Best Ophthalmology ASC category) and Middlesex Endoscopy Center (Best Colonoscopy/Endoscopy ASC category). In December, The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization that is widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setter for healthcare safety and quality, named three CSA facilities (Hartford HealthCare Rocky Hill Surgery Center, Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center, and The Surgery Center of Rhode Island) to its “Top Ambulatory Surgery Center” list for 2023.

About CSA

CSA is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed 26 surgery centers, including 15 hospital joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA’s surgery centers encompass 70-plus operating rooms that complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. For more information about CSA’s award-winning ASCs, please visit CSAsurgery.com.

Connecticut Healthcare
