Compugen to Present at Upcoming Antibody Industrial Symposium

HOLON, Israel, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that Pierre Ferré, Ph.D, SVP, Preclinical Development and Corporate Operations, Compugen will present a case study on clinical dose selection for TIGIT monospecific and bispecific antibodies at the Antibody Industrial Symposium taking place June 20-21, 2024, Montpellier, France. Event: 12th Antibody Industrial Symposium, Montpellier, France

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Presenter: Pierre Ferré, Ph.D., SVP, Preclinical Development and Corporate Operations, Compugen

Presentation title: Case study on clinical dose selection for TIGIT monospecific and bispecific antibodies About Compugen Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen’s clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, is in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. In addition, the Company’s therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, of which the most advanced program, COM503, in IND enabling studies is licensed to Gilead. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 in the tumor microenvironment to inhibit cancer growth. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. Company contact:

