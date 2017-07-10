Cingulate Appoints Strategic Finance Veteran Louis G. Van Horn As Chief Financial Officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan., July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cingulate Therapeutics, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), today announced the appointment of Louis G. Van Horn to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Van Horn is a strategic finance leader with more than 35 years of experience serving in executive leadership roles in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals as well as Big 4 CPA experience.

Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cingulate Therapeutics, said, “Savvy stewardship of capital will be a major factor in the continued advancement of our ambitiously paced clinical pathway. We believe the appointment of an experienced Chief Financial Officer is paramount to successful execution of our development programs, and we are pleased to have attracted a leader of Lou’s caliber for this critical role on our executive team.”

Mr. Van Horn said, “I’m excited to join Cingulate at this pivotal time in the Company’s growth. As we prepare our two lead drugs for pivotal clinical trials, I look forward to leveraging my finance experience to support the development efforts and advance these innovative ADHD therapeutics as efficiently as possible toward potential FDA approval and commercialization.”

Prior to Cingulate, Mr. Van Horn was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for eleven years with Store Financial Services, LLC. During his tenure, he led the finance organization, while also at points serving as Chief Operating Officer and on the Board of Directors. Prior to Store Financial, he was Vice President & Comptroller (Chief Accounting Officer) for Kansas City Southern, a NYSE company, for sixteen years. Earlier in his career, he worked in finance and accounting roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Shell Oil Company, Yellow Freight Systems and Tarsus CFO. Mr. Van Horn has extensive corporate and not-for-profit board experience and was recognized by the Kansas City Business Journal as Chief Financial Officer of the Year in 2012. Mr. Van Horn holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration, with distinction, from the Bloch School of Business at the University of Missouri Kansas City and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He is a Certified Public Accountant, and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Cingulate Therapeutics

Cingulate Therapeutics, LLC is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and innovative products for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Cingulate is developing two (2) proprietary, first-line medications, CTX-1301 (Dexmethylphenidate) and CTX-1302 (Dextroamphetamine), for the treatment of ADHD intended for all patient segments: children, adolescents and adults. CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 utilize an innovative, flexible core tableting technology with a Target Product Profile designed to deliver a rapid onset and last the entire active day while minimizing the afternoon crash and impact on sleep and appetite. The Company has completed a Proof of Concept Phase I clinical trial and plans to implement the full clinical plan for both CTX-1301 and CTX-1302 in early 2018. Cingulate anticipates filing INDs for both products in the first quarter of 2018 and will pursue approval via the accelerated 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway. The company has offices in Kansas City, KS and Morristown, NJ. For more information visit www.cingulatetherapeutics.com.

